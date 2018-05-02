Thrive Energy Lights and Avi-on Labs Bluetooth® Controls Drive Lighting for New Tesla Factory

Tesla has deployed Thrive high bay fixtures powered by Avi-on in several buildings to date. The high bay fixtures are used to illuminate mission critical functions such as inspection where superior lighting and controls are essential to a high quality final product. The high bay fixtures were installed and commissioned in just a day by an electrician with no special training or the need for control system technicians.

Thrive Energy Managing Director, Tom McClellan, stated, "I have worked with Tesla for many years to bring efficient, high quality lighting to the factory floor. Thrive Energy is thrilled to bring Tesla the next generation of our technology integrated with Avi-on controls from the ground up."

Eric Miller, CEO of Avi-on described the benefits of the combination of Avi-on lighting controls and the Thrive Energy high bay lights as, "The combination of Thrive Energy's industry leading high bay lighting and Avi-on's patented Bluetooth Lighting Controls platform provides a market leading solution for energy efficiency and superior lighting for demanding manufacturing facilities like the Tesla factory."

Thrive Energy lighting systems reduce the power needed to give more light in the work area, saving energy and maintenance costs. Thrive Energy products send more light to where it is needed, using less energy, and are available in DC-powered versions for even more savings with renewable and sustainable energy systems.

Avi-on Lighting Solutions are purpose-built from the ground up for commercial markets. Avi-on's platform serves complex commercial demands with unprecedented simplicity, security, and ease of use. The Powered by Avi-on ecosystem can be installed with just a mobile phone, yet it has all the features of a true enterprise system such as remote configuration and monitoring. Avi-on makes it simple for lighting manufacturers and contractors to quickly deploy controllable lighting solutions supported by a full array of dimmers, switches, sensors and controllers for any application.

Avi-on will be in booth #419 at LIGHTFAIR International in Chicago (May 8-10) showcasing Bluetooth® Lighting Controls Solutions.

About Thrive Energy

Thrive Energy is dedicated to improving the operational efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of Federal, State, Municipal, Industrial and Commercial customers through the application of intelligent, energy efficient LED lighting solutions. The Thrive vision is to create intelligent luminaries to host and interconnect a variety of sensors and devices capable of monitoring many aspects of customer facilities and communicating with people and assets to create an Internet of Things to add new value to the existing lighting infrastructure. To get to that next-level of energy efficiency, Thrive Energy is implementing DC solar-powered lighting and smooth-transition daylight harvesting in retail and commercial facilities. For more information, visit: http://thriveenergy.com.

About Avi-on

Avi-on Labs, Inc. is changing the way the world lights and controls spaces by replacing wires and panels with software. Building on its long history in utility grade networking and controls, Avi-on's patented Bluetooth Lighting Control platform combines the perfect mix of simple, reliable devices, enterprise-grade remote management and easy setup with any smart phone, with no gateways or panels required. Avi-on's ever growing ecosystem of industry leading fixtures, sensors, and switches, provides easy to install, easy to use solutions for manufacturing, office, residential, architectural and outdoor lighting applications. For more information, visit: http://www.avi-on.com.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

http://thriveenergy.com/

Thrive Energy Contact

Tom McClellan, Managing Director

Thrive Energy

+1 (831) 234-3193

Tom.M@ThriveEnergy.com

Avi-on Contact

Dana Kunz, COO

Avi-on Labs, Inc.

+1 (435) 709-8362

press@avi-on.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrive-energy-lights-and-avi-on-labs-bluetooth-controls-drive-lighting-for-new-tesla-factory-300640797.html

SOURCE Avi-on Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avi-on.com

