Thrive Enters the Florida Market via Preemo Acquisition

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, has acquired Preemo , a responsive, award-winning technology services firm based in Miami, FL. The acquisition will provide South Florida businesses with comprehensive cybersecurity, cloud and digital transformation solutions to increase their technology (ROI) return-on-investment.

Preemo has been providing top-quality IT services and proactive, innovative solutions to South Florida companies for nearly a decade, currently serving more than 200 businesses across a multitude of different industries but specializing in the legal and private equity spaces.

"Preemo has a tremendous reputation built upon a customer-centric focus and premier IT support," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "Thrive has a large number of customers in the Northeast United States moving or expanding to South Florida that will benefit from Preemo's team of exceptional technologists. Their clients will benefit from Thrive's 24x7x365 SOC, cybersecurity practice, and digital transformation products and services."

"Over the past 13 years, Preemo has grown into a leader in the Southeast Florida market, delivering comprehensive managed IT services, public and private cloud, and cybersecurity solutions," noted Ivan Mladenovic, CEO of Preemo. "Now, under Thrive's umbrella, we will expand both our service offering and our geographic footprint, to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for our clients in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. We're thrilled about this new partnership and look forward to our strategic growth this year and beyond."

Preemo establishes a strong presence for the company in the Florida region. Working with leading small to mid-sized enterprises across multiple industries, Thrive delivers comprehensive NextGen managed services and unmatched expertise to drive digital transformation efficiencies with advanced cybersecurity best practices.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com .

About Preemo

Preemo has been a trusted leader in South Florida for over a decade, providing proactive, innovative solutions for a variety of businesses, including law firms, medical offices, accounting firms, and manufacturing & distribution companies.

