Thrive Expands into the Mid-Atlantic with EaseTech

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, is proud to announce that it has acquired EaseTech, a well-established, leading managed services provider based in Columbia, MD. The addition of EaseTech will provide a new region for Thrive to offer their advanced suite of cybersecurity, hybrid Cloud, global network management, disaster recovery and compliance-driven NextGen services.

Throughout its twenty-six years of award-winning service in the finance, legal and education verticals, EaseTech has become regarded in the industry as one of the most respected MSPs serving the Mid-Atlantic. Founded by Charles Bubeck in 1993, EaseTech has over 40 employees and provides Cloud-focused managed services to allow businesses from the Maryland, Virginia and the Washington DC area to maximize their technology ROI and thus concentrate on their own business core competencies to drive value.

"Partnering with EaseTech is a highly attractive proposition for Thrive as they're one of the most widely respected technology firms in the Mid-Atlantic region. EaseTech's 'customer-first' philosophy is a perfect match for our core values," said Rob Stephenson, Thrive CEO. "The EaseTech clients will benefit greatly from Thrive's vast engineering expertise and our NextGen platform of advanced cybersecurity, hybrid Cloud and compliance-driven services."

"We're very excited about the possibilities this transaction creates for our customers and employees," stated Charles J. Bubeck, former EaseTech CEO. "The partnership of EaseTech and Thrive was a natural fit. Both companies share the same fundamental operating principles by focusing upon quality customer service delivered by our expert engineering teams. Our professional services and education clients will quickly be able to advance their technology roadmaps with Thrive's advanced capability-set."

With the completion of this transaction, Mr. Bubeck will now begin serving as a consultant. Jason Shirdon, formerly the President of EaseTech, will continue to lead the day-to-day efforts of this division as Thrive's Executive Vice President and General Manager.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application takes advantage of technology that enables peak performance, scale, and security. For more information, visit http://www.thrivenetworks.com

