Thrive Integrates SOAR Technology into their Security Operations to Enhance Real-Time Cyber Threat Detection

Thrive will now be able to identify cyberattacks more quickly and accurately, thus generating significant improvements overall in client threat responses.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, one of the leading Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in the world, has made a significant investment to upgrade their 24x7x365 eyes-on-glass Security Operation Center (SOC) by integrating a Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) engine. The SOAR capabilities will enable the Thrive global security team to better navigate today's complex, risk-laden environment for clients via tool aggregation and coordinated response, unified operations, reduced alert fatigue, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This will result in a significant reduction of incident response times for client threats and provide higher quality information for the Thrive SOC to combat intricate cyber risks in real time.

By 2025, the amount lost to cyber theft is expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually, which is the single greatest transfer of wealth in history, according to a report from AT&T. These glaring statistics indicate why cybersecurity has become imperative in the world of commerce.

"Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities are constantly multiplying, due to not only more sophisticated social engineering but also a rise in micro-ransomware incidents," said Mike Gray, CTO of Thrive. "That means vigilance against attacks of all kinds must also evolve. Incorporating a SOAR into our robust global security operations unit will allow Thrive clients to have a stronger defense system in place against cybersecurity attacks and enable our team to respond more expeditiously to any issues should they arise."

Thrive's integrated managed cybersecurity solutions provide a proactive and expert approach to security management for identifying and remediating security issues. Powered by next-gen technology, proven frameworks and service-driven experts, Thrive's unified cybersecurity platform enables Thrive's 24x7x365 SOC to automatically address critical security issues without client intervention. By creating a stress-free experience that solves for the technical complexity and talent shortage mid-market enterprises face, Thrive's cybersecurity solutions fortify the digital transformation initiatives that propel business growth.

Please join us on Thursday, May 19 at 11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM UK for a webinar on SOAR hosted by security experts Michael Gray, CTO at Thrive and Jonathan Nguyen-Duy, VP of Field CISO at Fortinet as they define and discuss SOAR services. Register here

For more information on Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com .

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.

Thrive: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patrick Reilly

Zer0 to 5ive, for Thrive

[email protected]

732-687-4683

SOURCE Thrive