Thrive IP® Helps Technology Clients Thrive During Tough Times

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Thrive IP® remains open for business. Founded in 2005 and forged in the Great Recession of 2008, Thrive IP® offers clients a stable, experienced, and dedicated team committed to protecting and enforcing intellectual property. "Systems and practices that helped us serve clients through the previous great downturn remain in place and have been refined through the years. While many larger firms are in the news this week for layoffs and extensive furloughs of attorneys, we are pleased to remain 100% functional, serving our clients during the present Coronavirus shutdown," Thrive IP® managing member Jeremy M. Stipkala reports. "We manage our firm conservatively for times such as these. We have two Ph.D. chemists turned patent attorneys with decades of service in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, drug delivery, and vaccine technologies. We have an electro-mechanical engineer, a petroleum engineer, and a nuclear power systems specialist tackling all aspects of medical device and energy innovation," he continues. "With great uncertainty comes great opportunity. Our robust and dedicated practice stands ready to participate in the wave of innovation that will come in the wake of this unfortunate disruption."

Thrive IP® is an intellectual property boutique serving clients from offices in South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. The firm's clients are located throughout the United States and Europe.

