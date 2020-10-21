Thrive IP®'s William La Salle III Is Now a Licensed Patent Attorney

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year and a half-long mentorship under the supervision of Thrive IP®'s patent attorneys, William La Salle III has passed the Virginia Bar Exam and is now licensed as an attorney in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Will previously registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office as a patent agent. Will focuses on the protection of intellectual property including the preparation and filing of patent and trademark applications, global coordination of IP portfolios, infringement clearance, patent validity opinions, patent and trademark licensing, and copyright registrations. To find out more about our Mr. La Salle, please see his personal page here.

SOURCE Thrive IP