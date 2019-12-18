THRIVE is Now ENSPIRA, With Expanded Human Resources Consulting Capabilities

"This is a pivotal time in our company's evolution. In our first year, we have grown more than 400 percent and expanded beyond start-up and blue chip for-profit organizations to now serving nonprofit organizations such as the GreenLight Fund and New York Road Runners . Our new name, Enspira, can be used globally and embodies our mission of inspiring clients and their people with proven, real-world solutions that enable them to grow and thrive," said Enspira Founder and President, Kurt Serrano. "Jenna is a superb addition to our growing, diverse team of more than 30 human resources experts. She brings an unparalleled record of success in implementing strategic human capital development programs and will lead our new consulting practice dedicated to serving our nonprofit clients."

Cohen joins Enspira with a 15-year career in human resources and nonprofit program management. She has led strategic, high-impact human capital development initiatives, including talent management, leadership development and process improvement programs, which resulted in enhanced employee engagement; increased cross-cultural connection; clarity of alignment and purpose; cultures focused on leadership, transparency and accountability; and positive mind-set and systemic behavior change. Most recently at Biogen, Cohen held several People Strategy and Organizational Development positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to that, she held various Organizational Development and Program Management roles at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. Throughout her life, she has dedicated time through volunteering and holding community leadership positions to champion and advocate for missions important to her. Cohen holds an M.B.A. from the Simmons College School of Management in Boston and a B.S. in Communications and B.A. in International Relations from Boston University.

According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, in the U.S. alone, there are more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations. "I am honored to lead and grow Enspira's new practice dedicated to supporting Nonprofit Organizations and be part of one of the best and brightest teams of HR professionals in the industry," said Jenna Cohen, Vice President and Partner, Nonprofit Organizations, Enspira. "I look forward to collaborating with the Enspira team to develop and implement solutions that enable the most effective and strategic development of people within the mission-driven organizations we serve."

"At the GreenLight Fund, we are focused on delivering results for the people and cities we serve. The Enspira team has been a great partner and collaborator as we grow and evolve as an organization," said Margaret Hall, GreenLight Fund CEO and Co-Founder. "They are people and relationship-centered, incredible listeners and experts at helping us develop and implement a broad HR framework tailored to our needs. Kurt and his team quickly came in and won the trust and confidence of everyone on our staff. We were very impressed with the way they listened—deeply and broadly—so our staff, at every level, felt their viewpoints were being considered. The process they used has created an environment of openness, trust and confidence, which will enable us to make the positive changes needed to support our people, mission and values for many years to come."

"As a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help and inspire people through running, New York Road Runners is thrilled to collaborate with Kurt and the Enspira team on human resource branding and relaunching our new employee-centered programs," said Maria Note, Vice President, Human Resources of New York Road Runners. "We selected Enspira to work with us given they bring broad and diverse expertise, having worked with a wide range of both nonprofit and for-profit organizations."

Enspira LLC, is an innovative Human Resources Consulting Firm, headquartered in Southern California, with deep expertise in Performance Management; Talent Strategy and Planning; Engagement and Retention; Diversity and Inclusion; and HR Function Transformation and Optimization. Founded in 2019 by Kurt Serrano, Enspira's winning team of human resources experts have hundreds of years of collective, diverse, cross-industry global experience and are dedicated to inspiring organizations and their people to grow and thrive by delivering custom, employee-focused solutions that work. Learn more at enspirahr.com and follow @enspirahr.

