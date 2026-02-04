Thrive Market Announces "Alpha-Gal Free" Grocery Filter

Built from member feedback to make shopping safer as Alpha-Gal Syndrome rises nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Market , the healthy online grocery store, today introduced an Alpha-Gal Free filter. Built in response to member requests, this filter helps those with Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS) easily identify products that meet their dietary needs. Alpha-Gal Syndrome is a food allergy triggered by tick bites that causes reactions to red meat and other mammal-derived products ( The Mayo Clinic ).

"This filter comes as a result of member feedback and a response to a condition that's rising nationwide," said April Lane, Chief Merchandising Officer at Thrive Market. "Nearly 100 members asked us to make Alpha-Gal free shopping easier, and research from the Virginia Commonwealth University shows a 100-fold increase in cases between 2013 and 2024. Our members tell us what they need to keep their families healthy, and we build for that as environments change."

With avoidance as the only treatment, the company's Alpha-Gal Free filter removes the guesswork so members can shop with confidence. The National Library of Medicine estimates that more than 450,000 Americans may have AGS, driven by widespread underdiagnosis and limited public awareness.

At launch, more than 3,000 products on Thrive Market meet the Alpha-Gal Free criteria. For more information, please visit thrivemarket.com/ingredients/alpha-gal-free .

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market , Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy and sustainable living easy and accessible for everyone. As an online, membership-based market (with more than 1.7M members), Thrive Market delivers the highest quality, healthy, and sustainable products at member-only prices. At the same time, every annual membership sponsors a free membership for a student, teacher, veteran, nurse, first responder, or a family in need. Thrive Market carries a hyper-curated catalog of organic and non-GMO products and offers 90+ filters and values , allowing you to shop by diet and lifestyle.

The brand's social impact arm, Thrive Gives, has raised more than $20M since its inception to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. Thrive Market has been carbon neutral since 2014; in 2020, it became the largest online grocer in the U.S. to be a Certified B Corporation; and in 2023, it converted to a Public Benefit Corporation. In 2024, it became the first online-only retailer to accept SNAP EBT. Thrive Market is committed to becoming the world's first climate-positive grocer. Visit ThriveMarket.com or follow @ThriveMarket to learn more.

