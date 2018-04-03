Thrive Market Expands Organic Offerings with New Line of Proteins including Beef, Seafood and Poultry

"Thrive Market set out to create the most ethical and highest quality meat and seafood program in the country offered at our affordable member pricing," said Nick Green, CEO and Co-Founder of Thrive Market. "We have created a path for consumers to move away from toxic, conventional, factory-farmed meats and back towards the small and mid-size family farmers that can more realistically maintain the highest standards of raising practices."

All of Thrive Market's farm and supplier partners are mission aligned in creating a better ecosystem for consumers, suppliers, and animals, as well as ocean and soil health. The beef is from Patagonia, one of the only places on earth where cattle can roam on the same lush grass 12 months a year. Thrive uses only sustainable seafood species, either wild-caught or sustainably farmed in the case of barramundi. Their pork is part of a multi-species rotational grazing program, while chicken is sourced from a collective that supports family farms in their transition from conventional to free range and organic practices.

Thrive Market's goal in sourcing from these partners is to begin building a scalable alternative to industrial factory farming. Today, 50% of American land is used for conventional agriculture, with over 70% of that land going to produce feed for livestock. As a result, conventional agriculture is now the second largest contributor of greenhouse gases on the planet, with animal farming responsible for the majority of that. Even independent farmers and fishermen have often been forced to adopt unsustainable and inhumane practices in order to compete.

"Our hope is by sharing these offerings with our members we'll not only deliver a truly differentiated product at a competitive price, we will also enable our producer partners to grow their operations, inspire others to transition away from unsustainable techniques and eventually change America's food system for the better," said Gunnar Lovelace, Co-Founder of Thrive Market.

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market is a membership e-commerce platform on a mission to make the world's highest quality natural and organic products affordable for every American family. For $60 per year, Thrive Market members get access to their favorite natural snacks, supplements, home, beauty, and baby products at 30–50% of retail, shipped direct to their door for free. Each paid membership on the site also sponsors a free membership for a low-income family. Since 2015 Thrive has brought over 340 Thrive Market Collection products to market, and in 2018 launched Thrive Market Meat and Seafood. Visit thrivemarket.com to learn more.

