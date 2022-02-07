Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Lake County Join UnitedHealthcare Network as Post-Acute Providers

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Lake County, centers specializing in post-acute skilled nursing care, are now a part of UnitedHealthcare's insurance network. For UnitedHealthcare members, those that may carry PPO, HMO, and Medicare Advantage policies, can now select Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Lake County as in-network options.

According to UHC.com, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals nationwide. They also contract with other care facilities that now include Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Lake County.

"As our Thrive rehab centers are designed for those 18 and older, many of our guests have managed care policies," said Brad Haber, principal and owner of Innovative Health, Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation's operating company. "We are thankful to be chosen as an in-network option for UnitedHealthcare members looking for a better choice in rehab care and will continue to join additional insurance networks in the near future."

Insurance plans can cover much of the expense associated with a rehab stay at Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation, however, each insurance plan is different. As a post-acute care provider, not an insurer, Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Lake County do their best to confirm and communicate to patients their insurance benefits.

"Having the ability to select a provider that is in network makes the process much easier for guests and their families as they decide where to go for rehab," said KC Karanth, administrator for Thrive of Lisle.

Prior to an admission, Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation secures a pre-authorization for care and services from insurance companies for any of its guests with a managed care policy, for example, UnitedHealthcare. Once approved, they communicate with insurers weekly and provide updates on a patient's progress and continued needs. Depending on the insurance policy, guests may have a deductible, co-pay and/or other out-of-pocket costs.

About Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation

Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation marries personalized health care and hospitality. It's a place where guests can feel positive, heal faster and get home sooner. Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation uses advanced healthcare methods featuring "personalized care teams" combined with welcoming hospitality that separates them and makes its care the better, smarter choice. Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation has three locations in Illinois in the Greater Chicagoland area: Lisle, Mundelein, and Aurora across from Fox Valley Mall. For more information, visit www.ThriveAhead.com.

