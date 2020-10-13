Thrive of Lisle Opens State-of-the-Art Short-Term Rehabilitation Center

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside the Lisle Area Chamber of Commerce, Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation has opened a short-term rehabilitation center in Lisle, Illinois. Thrive of Lisle is at the forefront of helping guests heal faster and get home sooner.

"This announcement goes beyond the opening of a brand-new healthcare facility; it demonstrates the ingenuity and future of healthcare of Illinois," remarked Renee Mills, administrator for Thrive of Lisle. "From the very first day a guest arrives at Lisle, they will know that they are in the hands of the best professionals in the industry whose sole job is to get them healthy."

Thrive of Lisle brings the best short-term rehab option to the extended Chicagoland area and highlights continued investment in the Lisle community – adding jobs and commerce to the surrounding area. The facility boasts unique features including 52,000 square feet of space, a state-of-the-art therapy gym, and 60 private suites featuring custom beds, personal safes and refrigerators.

Thrive Ahead uses advanced healthcare methods featuring "personalized care teams" combined with welcoming hospitality that separates it and makes its care the better, smarter choice. Alongside Thrive's other locations in Fox Valley (Aurora) and Lake County (Mundelein) that are changing the industry, guests can expect significantly less time recuperating and more time being themselves.

The center is also suited for various clinical capabilities with medical-care teams highly equipped to work with a wide range of clinical needs including cardiac, post-surgical, pulmonary, orthopedic, oncology, neurological and medically complex.

To learn more or schedule a virtual tour, visit www.ThriveAhead.com .

Thrive Contact:

Lisa Henderson

[email protected]

(773) 875-5956

About Thrive

Thrive is a beautiful promise that marries personalized health care and hospitality. It's a place where guests can feel positive, heal faster and get home sooner. Thrive has three locations in Illinois: Lisle, Mundelein, and soon-to-be Aurora across from Fox Valley Mall. For more information, visit www.ThriveAhead.com .

SOURCE Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation

Related Links

http://www.ThriveAhead.com

