Thrive of Lisle Receives Five-Star CMS Quality Provider Rating

LISLE, Ill., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at 2850 Ogden Avenue, Thrive of Lisle, a skilled nursing care center specializing in post-acute personalized medical rehabilitation, has earned its first Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality care. The rating plays a helpful role in assisting patients and their families in identifying providers for post-acute care.

Thrive of Lisle, a skilled nursing care center specializing in post-acute personalized medical rehabilitation, has earned its first Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality care.

Centers with five stars are considered to have a level of quality that is much above average. The overall Five-Star rating is based on health inspections, staffing models and quality measure ratings. Thrive of Lisle's Five-Star rating will also be displayed on CMS's Care Compare website.

"This rating eases the process for families in choosing a provider for short-term rehab and now we can further show why Thrive is the best choice," said Brad Haber, principal and owner of Innovative Health, Thrive's operating company.

Operating since July of 2020, the center boasts unique features including 52,000 square feet of space, a state-of-the-art therapy gym, and 60 private suites featuring custom beds, personal safes and refrigerators. Thrive of Lisle's expert teams of RNs, LPNs and CNAs accommodate a wide range of clinical complexity and in-house therapy teams consisting of PT, PTA, OT, OTA, and SLP certifications with ACP® training.

"Opening a new building has its own challenges let alone in the midst of a global pandemic," says Michelle Stuercke, Chief Clinical Officer for Thrive. "Our Five-Star rating is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the Thrive of Lisle staff this past year."

Thrive of Lisle has an average length of stay between two to three weeks with the goal of providing an efficient length of stay that helps guests return home. Within 48 hours of admission, guests also receive established discharged dates.

About Thrive

Thrive is a beautiful promise that marries personalized health care and hospitality. It's a place where guests can feel positive, heal faster and get home sooner. Thrive uses advanced healthcare methods featuring "personalized care teams" combined with welcoming hospitality that separates them and makes its care the better, smarter choice. Thrive has three locations in Illinois: Lisle, Mundelein, and Aurora across from Fox Valley Mall. For more information, visit www.ThriveAhead.com.

Contact:

Lisa Henderson

773-875-5956

[email protected]

SOURCE Thrive of Lisle

Related Links

http://www.ThriveAhead.com

