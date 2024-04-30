Thrive Realty Co. Welcomes Michigan Power Brokers to Expand Service and Reach in Metro Detroit

TROY, Mich., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Realty Co., a premier boutique real estate brokerage known for its innovative client-first approach, is excited to announce a strategic merger with Michigan Power Brokers, a key player in Metro Detroit's commercial and residential real estate markets. This merger aims to significantly broaden the scope of services and deepen market penetration in the Metro Detroit area, offering Michigan Power Brokers an expansive platform to grow their client base.

A Strategic Collaboration for Enhanced Client Opportunities

Michigan Power Brokers & Thrive Realty Co. Thrive CEO, Jessica Woodbeck & Stephanie Sacco

The merger, spearheaded by Jessica Woodbeck, CEO of Thrive Realty Co., represents a unification of two synergistic real estate powerhouses. Michigan Power Brokers, under the continued leadership of Stephanie Sacco, will operate within the Thrive Realty Co. framework, leveraging Thrive's innovative tools and community-focused initiatives to enhance service delivery and client satisfaction.

"Michigan Power Brokers' decision to join Thrive Realty Co. underscores our mutual dedication to enriching our service offerings and pooling our strengths for the greater good of the Metro Detroit community," stated Jessica Woodbeck. "This merger is strategically designed to elevate opportunities for our clients and agents, building a formidable resource and talent base."

Stephanie Sacco, former Broker Owner of Michigan Power Brokers, echoed this sentiment. "Integrating with Thrive Realty Co. gives us a remarkable opportunity to expand our reach and capabilities. This partnership is not just about growing our business—it's about elevating the client experience and achieving exceptional outcomes for everyone we serve," Sacco added.

Expanding Horizons and Building Communities

With this merger, clients of Michigan Power Brokers will gain access to Thrive Realty Co.'s extensive network and cutting-edge technology, enhancing the buying, selling, and investing experience. The expanded geographic reach and increased market knowledge mean clients will receive unparalleled service and insights, whether they are first-time homebuyers or seasoned investors.

Thrive Realty Co. remains committed to its core values of integrity, community, and wellness, striving to ensure that the transition not only adheres to these principles but also enhances the collective ability to serve the Metro Detroit area more effectively.

About Thrive Realty Co.

Founded in 2020 by Jessica and Justin Woodbeck, Thrive Realty Co. has established itself as a leader in the Southeast Michigan real estate market, distinguished by its holistic approach to client services and community involvement. Thrive Realty Co. offers a full range of real estate services aimed at ensuring complete client satisfaction through every step of the real estate process.

SOURCE Thrive Realty