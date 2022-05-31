ThriveDX Acquires Award-Winning Cyber Security Training Company, LUCY Security, To Expand Computer-Based IT Security Training Offerings for Corporates

Following the acquisition of Cybint Solutions and Kontra Security, ThriveDX Acquires Swiss-Based Security Training and Simulation Company, Set to Position Company as Leader in Cyber Security Corporate Training

MIAMI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveDX , today announced the acquisition of LUCY Security which closed in February, further expanding the company's cyber training offerings following recent acquisitions of Cybint Solutions and Kontra Security. LUCY Security is the most comprehensive IT Security Awareness Training solution on the market, with over 20 million trained users worldwide. LUCY will join the ThriveDX SaaS division.

In its early stages, LUCY Security was originally developed as an on-premise awareness solution to meet the highest cybersecurity requirements of the Swiss banking sector. The software was then commercialized and distributed worldwide. LUCY Security allows organizations to measure and improve the security awareness of their employees and test their IT defenses with +800 attack templates and over 300 customizable training modules in more than 130 languages. The company is supporting millions of users and hundreds of corporate customers around the world, including Fortune 500 companies.

"LUCY's technology, team and customers, are an amazing addition to the ThriveDX end-to-end cybersecurity training for enterprise. Together, I'm looking forward to creating synergies with our cybersecurity education offerings globally," said Roy Zur, CEO, ThriveDX SaaS. "We are excited to offer one of the best phishing simulators and hands-on cybersecurity awareness training solutions available on the market."

This is the third acquisition in a series for ThriveDX to scale its learning systems to become the industry leader for skills training and digital transformation. LUCY's IT security awareness and phishing, are based on transforming the ethical hacking experience of its founders into comprehensive training software that provides a 360° view of an organization's IT security vulnerabilities from a human perspective. The ability to build this human firewall through behavior-modifying training, is integral to ThriveDX and LUCY's methodologies.

"We're thrilled to partner with the team at ThriveDX SaaS to educate and better serve organizations who need to take a 360 degree approach to cybersecurity and skills training," said Oliver Muenchow, Founder of LUCY Security. "By connecting our security awareness offering with other training solutions, we can provide the necessary resources, products, and services to achieve our common goal."

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX, the global leader in cybersecurity and digital skills training, collaborates with academic institutions and corporations worldwide to deliver training and advanced professional development programs. Leveraging 15 years experience in the industry, ThriveDX has built a range of learning solutions in cyber, digital skills and information security designed to tackle the skills gap and talent shortage in these industries.

ThriveDX offers award-winning bootcamps, awareness training, phishing exercises and application security training to assist its partners in closing the skills gap and talent shortage. ThriveDX was founded in 2006 and after extending their business operations in the United States in 2018 as HackerUSA, and then rebranded to ThriveDX following the acquisition of Cybint Solutions (now ThriveSaaS).

About LUCY Security

Founded in 2015, LUCY has transformed the ethical hacking experience of its founders into comprehensive training software that provides a 360° degree approach to cybersecurity training. LUCY continues to receive numerous industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2021 for Best Anti-Phishing and Best Security Education Platform. LUCY is a Swiss company headquartered in Zug and with offices in Austin, TX, Toronto, Canada, and support staff in France, Spain, and South Africa. Further information can be found at www.lucysecurity.com.

