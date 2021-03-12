ThriveFantasy Launches Valorant Fantasy Contests for VCT Masters

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveFantasy, a Daily Fantasy Sports and Esports app for player props, announced today the launch of player prop games for the upcoming Champions Tour for Valorant, Riot Games' popular 5v5 tactical shooter game. Growing in user popularity, ThriveFantasy will become the first fantasy platform to offer player prop contests for Valorant. The tournament runs from March 11 to March 21.

ThriveFantasy's partnership with global esports franchise Team Envy, operated by Envy Gaming, Inc., will be front and center during the tournament. The site will feature exclusive contests for Team Envy, who is competing in the North American Masters Stages of the Valorant Champions Tour.

"There are plenty of sites to go to for fantasy sports, but ThriveFantasy is a first-mover when it comes to Esports," said Adam Weinstein, Founder and CEO of ThriveFantasy. "Valorant is an emerging Esport, and we are extremely excited to offer it for fans wanting to up their fun."

Player prop contests around Valorant kills, deaths, assists and headshots will be offered on ThriveFantasy.com starting on March 11.

"We are excited for our activation with ThriveFantasy around our Valorant team and are looking forward to providing a new, engaging experience for our fans," said Mark Coughlin, Envy's Chief Revenue Officer.

A recent report from Business Insider's Insider Intelligence predicted Esports viewership will grow to 646 million by 2023 -- up from 454 million in 2019. The industry is expected to reach $1.8 billion by next year.

ThriveFantasy is offering a $1,000 Envy Only Freeroll Contest for this weekend's match. Visit thrivefantasy.com or download the ThriveFantasy app to sign up and play.

About ThriveFantasy:

ThriveFantasy is a Daily Fantasy Sports and Esports App for Player Props. Thrive offers contests for traditional sports such as the NFL, NBA and MLB, as well as Esports contests in CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends and Valorant, with more titles coming soon. Thrive eliminates the countless hours of research by focusing on only the top-tier athletes that have the biggest impact on the game. Follow ThriveFantasy on Instagram (@ThriveFantasy), Twitter (@ThriveFantasy) and Facebook (ThriveFantasy).

