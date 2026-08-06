thriveMD Announces Expansion with New Premier Clinic in Denver's Cherry Creek North

Expanding access to world-class Concierge Longevity medicine and a suite of options including Red Light Therapy, Longevity Assessments, and Stem Cell Therapy. The Cherry Creek clinic is now open and accepting new patients.

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- thriveMD, Colorado's leading concierge clinic for longevity and regenerative medicine, is inviting the public to attend the grand opening celebration of its third location at 255 Detroit Street, Suite 300, in Denver's prestigious Cherry Creek neighborhood on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Attendees will be able to observe firsthand thriveMD's mission to provide cutting-edge, proactive healthcare solutions in the Mile High City.

Grand Opening Celebration Details

Red Light Therapy bed in thriveMD's Cherry Creek clinic.

When: Thursday, Aug 20, 2026, from 5-7pm.

Thursday, Aug 20, 2026, from 5-7pm. Where: thriveMD, 255 Detroit Street, Suite 300, Cherry Creek North, Denver, CO

thriveMD, 255 Detroit Street, Suite 300, Cherry Creek North, Denver, CO Refreshments: Enjoy a selection of curated drinks and hors d'oeuvres while you meet the thriveMD providers and team.

Exclusive Grand Opening Giveaways & Offers:

To mark this milestone, we are offering several exciting opportunities available only to event attendees:

Grand Prize Drawing: Enter for a chance to win a complimentary Regenerative Medicine or Longevity Consult ($295 value), an Introductory Longevity Assessment ($945 value) , or a package of Red Light Therapy sessions ($1,000 value).

Enter for a chance to win a complimentary ($295 value), an ($945 value) or a package of sessions ($1,000 value). Event-Only Promotions: Attendees will have access to special offers on thriveMD's most popular longevity and regenerative services.

The Cherry Creek facility serves as a hub for advanced health optimization, offering a suite of elite services designed for individuals who prioritize peak performance and long-term vitality. Key offerings at the new location include:

Intro & Elite Longevity Assessments: Comprehensive, data-driven diagnostic experiences. The Elite option features a comprehensive suite of diagnostics, including advanced cardiac screening, early-stage cancer marker testing, and a biological age assessment.

Red Light Therapy: Uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate natural processes within the body, supporting cellular energy production to help aid recovery, reduce inflammation, and boost wellness, safely and effectively.

Concierge Longevity Medicine: A more straightforward way to access care and spend more time speaking with a knowledgeable provider. Quality concierge medical care with high-quality longevity options, including preventive screenings, hormone replacement therapy, and peptides.

"Expanding into Cherry Creek allows us to bring our specialized brand of longevity medicine to the center of Denver," said Dr. Scott Brandt, founder and Medical Director of thriveMD. "With the addition of Red Light Therapy and our most advanced assessment protocols, we are giving our members the tools they need to not just live longer, but perform at their absolute best at every stage of life."

The new clinic continues thriveMD's tradition of high-touch, concierge care, offering a sanctuary for patients looking to push the boundaries of what is possible in modern medicine.

To learn more or to schedule a consultation at Cherry Creek, or any thriveMD locations, email [email protected] or call (720) 245-2210.

About thriveMD

Founded by Dr. Scott Brandt, thriveMD is Colorado's premier top-rated concierge clinic for longevity medicine, regenerative medicine, hormone therapy, IV therapy, and medical weight loss. Medical treatments, including hormone replacement therapy, stem cell therapy, and therapeutic plasma exchange, are focused on helping patients feel and perform their best mentally and physically via a high-touch, concierge model that continually pushes the boundaries of what's possible in medicine. thriveMD has locations in Vail, Centennial, and Cherry Creek, CO. For more information, visit our website at www.thrivemdclinic.com.

Media Contact:

Meghan Herwehe

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE ThriveMD