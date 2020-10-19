Thrivent Advisor Network Hires Industry Veteran Matthew Sines as Senior Business Development Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent Advisor Network, the platform for independent purpose-driven advisors looking to deliver financial advice as part of a community with shared values, has hired RIA industry veteran Matthew Sines as Senior Business Development Officer. Sines joins Thrivent from Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Sines brings 27 years of industry experience, having been employed with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. since 1993, where he held a multitude of management and sales roles, and most recently was Regional Director/Vice President, Business Development Consultant. In this role, Sines utilized his extensive experience to recruit financial advisors to the Raymond James independent contractor platform. Sines is a Registered Corporate Coach with Worldwide Association of Business Coaches and holds the Series 7, 9/10, 24, 55, 63 licenses.

"We're incredibly pleased to welcome an industry leader like Matt to Thrivent Advisor Network. From our earliest conversations with him, his strong expertise and alignment with our culture and purpose stood out," said Luke Winskowski, head of Thrivent Advisor Network. "He will be an integral part of our team at a critical time in our growth trajectory, particularly as the industry faces a turning point in which more financial advisors are considering options that support independence."

"I've found that many advisors aren't fully aware of the possibility of independence with the support of a network like Thrivent Advisor Network. Part of my new role will be to educate advisors on the benefits that come from partnering with a large organization like Thrivent. This relatively new hybrid-RIA offering can help purpose-driven advisors take their practices to the next level while aligning personal and professional values. I am thrilled to be an integral part of the team that helps our platform reach its full potential," commented Matthew Sines, Senior Business Development Officer at Thrivent Advisor Network.

Sines continued, "What most excited me about the move to Thrivent Advisor Network was the prospect of joining on the ground floor of a rapidly growing platform that has something quite unique to offer financial advisors throughout the industry."

Sines' new hire announcement comes amid Thrivent Advisor Network's recent growth and industry recognition. Thrivent Advisor Network was founded in 2019. As of July 2020, Thrivent Advisor Network reported over $1.3 billion in AUM. Since that time the firm has had significant growth approaching $4 billion in AUM. Additionally, head of Thrivent Advisor Network, Luke Winskowski, was named to WealthManagement.com's Ten to Watch in 2021 list, published this September.

About Thrivent Advisor Network

The Thrivent Advisor Network is a new hybrid RIA platform offered by Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization helping more than two million clients achieve financial clarity, enabling lives of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent created the Thrivent Advisor Network as an opportunity for independent financial advisors to be part of a company committed to helping clients connect their finances and faith. Advisors who join the Thrivent Advisor Network are seeking the freedom that comes from owning their own practice while still wanting the human connection and support that comes from being part of a community of like-minded professionals. The Thrivent Advisor Network is positioned to serve as a significant partner to advisors looking to expand their capabilities, boost their brand visibility, and amplify their voice.

CONTACT:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973-224-7152

[email protected]

SOURCE Thrivent Advisor Network