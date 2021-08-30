Thrivent Advisor Network Makes Key Hires to Enhance Management Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent Advisor Network, the platform for independent purpose-driven advisors looking to deliver fiduciary advice as members of a community with shared values, has added two key members to its management team. Marc Kawakami, who has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, has joined Thrivent Advisor Network as Business Consultant, a position where he will serve as second-in-command to Carolyn Armitage, Head of Thrivent Advisor Network. Lori Sherman, an industry veteran with extensive experience in marketing, advisor education and client service, has come on board as Growth Program Manager.

"With this expansion of our team, we gain the benefit of two strong professionals who understand the challenges faced by independent advisors and what they need to succeed," said Carolyn Armitage, Head of Thrivent Advisor Network. "Marc and Lori are both able to draw on many years of executive management and consulting experience to help the Thrivent Advisor Network team execute the goal of creating a first-class advisory platform that can evolve with the changes in the industry and the needs of advisors."

Kawakami will be responsible for integrated strategy execution of all projects and initiatives across the entire Thrivent Advisor Network platform in collaboration with other channel leaders, shared services, strategic partnerships, and distribution leaders. He will also provide strategic thought leadership to these areas to execute on key initiatives that support Thrivent's goals.

Most recently, Kawakami was Principal of his own firm, New River Associates, where he provided consulting services for registered investment adviser (RIA) firms and financial advisors. He previously had served as Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales with Transamerica. Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years with ING Advisors Network as Senior Vice President, Product Research and Support and then as Head of Advisory Services, leading the advisor business for this dually registered broker-dealer/RIA. He is a graduate of the University of California Santa Barbara and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential.

As Growth Program Manager, Sherman joins Juli Wilder's team and is charged with broadening and supporting the Growth Office offerings to Thrivent Advisor Network business owners and affiliates. Her primary focus will be on key growth initiatives and delivering educational content to support and encourage teams as they reach for the next level in their business.

She is a multi-faceted financial services professional with more than 19 years of experience working in both home and field offices, most recently as Marketing Director for Cetera Advisor Networks' Whittier, California branch. Other stops on her career path included time spent with Erman Retirement Advisory, ING Advisors Network and Pacific Life.

The addition of Kawakami and Sherman to Thrivent Advisor Network's management team is another demonstration of Thrivent Advisor Network's ability to attract top talent from around the industry as the network continues its dynamic growth trajectory. Launched in September 2019, Thrivent Advisor Network has reported $6.3 billion in assets under management1

