Thrivent Advisor Network Selects SMArtX Advisory Solutions to Drive New Efficiencies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management (TAMP) platform, is proud to announce Thrivent Advisor Network (TAN) has added SMArtX to its investment management platform.

TAN worked closely with SMArtX's Chief Investment Strategist Pascal Roduit and the OCIO (Outsourced Chief Investment Officer) team to carefully curate specific investment strategies, which can be combined with TAN's internally run strategies in a UMA. Through this integration, TAN advisors can now access a more extensive array of investment models, tools, and technology to facilitate investment selection and management.

"We are excited to work with an industry leader like Thrivent Advisor Network and look forward to developing a long, deep relationship," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "TAN advisors can now reap the benefits of SMArtX best-in-breed technology solutions, which meets today's market demands and capitalizes on new investment opportunities—designed to bring their practices to an entirely new level."

"This partnership is just the latest example of how Thrivent Advisor Network harnesses technology so our advisors can focus on what they do best—serving their clients," said Luke Winskowski, Head of Thrivent Advisor Network. "Our advisors are already using SMArtX to access our turnkey asset management solutions and we look forward to developing the partnership further as both SMArtX and TAN continue to evolve."

TAN will be able to leverage the SMArtX functionality not typically found in the managed accounts industry, including access to real-time trading at scale operations, tax-loss harvesting at the individual tax lot level, intra-day sleeve-level performance reporting, and more.

By utilizing SMArtX, TAN's platform delivers new efficiencies to help its advisors reduce the operational resources required to manage client accounts and redirect them to revenue-producing activities. SMArtX's real-time capabilities are not only a service but revolutionize the investment management process and help advisors scale their businesses.

More importantly, TAN advisors maintain the option of choosing integrated performance reporting from SS&C Advent's Black Diamond reporting software or Orion Portfolio Solutions.

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution.

The Thrivent Advisor Network is a new hybrid RIA platform offered by Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization helping more than two million clients achieve financial clarity, enabling lives of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent created the Thrivent Advisor Network as an opportunity for independent financial advisors to be part of a company committed to helping clients connect their finances and faith. Advisors who join the Thrivent Advisor Network are seeking the freedom that comes from owning their own practice while still wanting the human connection and support that comes from being part of a community of like-minded professionals. The Thrivent Advisor Network is positioned to serve as a significant partner to advisors looking to expand their capabilities, boost their brand visibility, and amplify their voice.

Certain Advisory Persons of Thrivent provide advisory services under a practice name or "doing business as" name or may have their own legal business entities. However, advisory services are engaged exclusively through Thrivent Advisor Network, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

