Thrivent Announces an All-Time High $590 Million Payout in Dividends and Policy Enhancements to Clients in 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services company that puts generosity at the heart of saving and investing, announced today it will provide an all-time high $590 million total payout of dividends and nonguaranteed policy enhancements to clients with membership in 2026.

The 2026 payout includes:

$441 million in total dividends

$149 million in nonguaranteed policy enhancements, such as additional credited interest and reduced fees.

95% of clients who own a life, health or annuity product.

"Thrivent's total payout is one of the meaningful ways we deliver value to our clients each year," said Thrivent's Chief Financial and Investment Officer David Royal. "It reflects our long-term stability, disciplined financial management and unwavering commitment to keeping our clients at the heart of everything we do."

Thrivent's Long-Term Strength and Stability

Thrivent has steadily and meaningfully increased its total payouts in recent years, reflecting the organization's long-term strength and stability, competitive product offerings, disciplined financial management and commitment to delivering value to its 2.4 million clients.

Thrivent has more than doubled its annual total payout since 2021.

The 2026 total payout is a 4% increase from 2025.

While dividends are never guaranteed, Thrivent has paid them every year since 1913 — distributing $3.4 billion in the past decade.

Most policyholders will receive dividends on their policy's 2026 anniversary date, based on the way they elected to receive them. Policy enhancements of additional credited interest and reduced fees go into effect at various times.

Read more in a Q&A with David Royal here. And, learn more about how Thrivent delivers value to clients here.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being through purpose-driven advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs. Thrivent serves more than 2.4 million clients through thousands of financial advisors across the country and has more than $194 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/24). Thrivent carries strong financial ratings from independent rating agencies - including AM Best, Moody's and S&P Global Ratings - which demonstrate the company's financial strength, stability and ability to pay claims. Ratings don't apply to investment product performance and more information can be found on each rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Insurance products, securities and investment advisory services are provided by appropriately appointed and licensed financial advisors and professionals. Only individuals who are financial advisors are credentialed to provide investment advisory services. Visit Thrivent.com or FINRA's BrokerCheck for more information about our financial advisors.

Policy enhancements refer to improvements in non-guaranteed policy features such as future credited rates or fees. These enhancements are not guaranteed in the future.

