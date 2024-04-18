Thrivent Brings Rare Exhibition featuring the Vatican Museums' Graphics Art Collection from the Contemporary Art Collection to Minneapolis for First Ever US Appearance in Dialogue with Thrivent Art Collection

The landmark exhibition opens to the public April 22nd at the Thrivent Art Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Art That Unites: A Dialogue between the Centuries from the Vatican Museums and Thrivent Art Collection is the title of the exhibition created from the collaboration between Thrivent and the Vatican Museums and curated by Joanna Reiling Lindell, Director and Curator of the Thrivent Collection of Religious Art and Corporate Art Collection, and Francesca Boschetti, Assistant Curator of the Modern and Contemporary Art Collection of Vatican Museums.

The exhibition is "a momentous exhibition, a significant occasion, because these works of art from the Vatican Museums have never before been exhibited in the United States", said Joanna Reiling Lindell.

"The dialogue between works from both collections is a very enriching opportunity that confirms the importance of being open for exchange with other institutions and to create a fruitful dialogue between our own and other collections," said Barbara Jatta, Director of the Vatican Museums.

Art That Unites features 27 artworks from the Vatican Museums' Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art together with 29 objects from the Thrivent Art Collection. This special exhibition is a rare opportunity to admire 20th century works on paper from the Vatican alongside masterpieces from the past that were their sources of inspiration.

"The dialogue between older historical works from the Thrivent Art Collection and contemporary pieces from the Vatican Museums is an excellent chance to understand how sacred subjects are a fundamental model for following the history of their survival, continuation and innovation through the centuries," said Micol Forti, Curator of the Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art of the Vatican Museums.

The Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art was inaugurated in 1973 by Saint Paul VI who wanted a section within the Vatican Museums dedicated to the art of the present. Today, the collection has over nine thousand and five hundred works of art, of which four thousand are works on paper.

The Vatican's collection includes drawings and prints from Joan Miró, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, Edvard Munch, among others. Pieces on display from Thrivent's collection include art by Pablo Picasso, Albrecht Dürer, Rembrandt van Rijn and Elizabeth Catlett. Shown together, these objects weave a narrative spanning the evolution of art and theology, inviting visitors to explore the intersections of faith, art, and the human experience.

"Usually considered a field for specialists, graphic art is in fact a privileged 'observatory' for understanding the often unusual paths chosen by artists seeking new modes of expression, new forms, new symbols," said Francesca Boschetti, co-curator of the exhibition.

Art That Unites is set-out in eight sections: The Creation of the World, The Old Testament, Madonna and Child, the Life of Jesus (including the Baptism and Passion of Christ), Peace and Angels, The Apocalypse, The City, and Prayer.

This exhibition not only showcases exceptional art but is also a testament to the power of collaboration, shared values and the relationship between two institutions committed to supporting the arts, culture and community.

This experience will be open to the public from April 22 through June 25 at the Thrivent Art Gallery, located inside Thrivent's Corporate Center in downtown Minneapolis.

INFO

Location: Thrivent Art Gallery; 600 Portland Avenue S., Minneapolis, MN

Dates: April 22 - June 25

Public Hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday, or by appointment.

Admission: Free

Contact:

Justin Herndon, Director of Public Relations and Enterprise Communications

[email protected]

(813) 995–3847

SOURCE Thrivent