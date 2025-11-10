Thrivent Receives A++ (Superior) Rating, Stable Outlook from AM Best

The strong rating reinforces the organization's long-term financial strength and stability.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being, announced AM Best has affirmed its A++ (Superior) rating with a stable outlook. This rating is the highest of the agency's 13 rating categories.

"Our superior rating reflects the strength of our business and our commitment to putting clients first," said Thrivent's Chief Financial and Investment Officer David Royal. "Thrivent's financial strength and stability allows us to fulfill the promises we make to our clients and deliver the purpose-based advice and innovative products they need to achieve their goals with confidence."

AM Best's report highlighted some key attributes for the company:

Thrivent's balance sheet strength, categorized as 'strongest' and supported by strong operating performance, a favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

Our high-quality statutory capital structure and diversified product portfolio, along with continued efforts to grow the business.

Thrivent's strong investment management capabilities and well-diversified investment portfolio.

Thrivent's efforts to deliver value to clients through programs like Money Canvas and new product launches, including two ETFs introduced in February.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being through purpose-driven advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs. Thrivent serves more than 2.4 million clients through thousands of financial advisors across the country and has more than $194 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/24). Thrivent carries strong financial ratings from independent rating agencies - including AM Best, Moody's and S&P Global Ratings - which demonstrate the company's financial strength, stability and ability to pay claims. Ratings don't apply to investment product performance and more information can be found on each rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Thrivent is the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Insurance products issued by Thrivent. Not available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., a registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC, and a subsidiary of Thrivent. Licensed agent/producer of Thrivent. Registered representative of Thrivent Investment Management, Inc. Advisory services available through investment adviser representatives only. Thrivent.com/disclosures.

Media Contact:

Patrice Smith

[email protected]

[email protected]

(202) 718-5069

SOURCE Thrivent