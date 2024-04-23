Thrivent Takes Innovative Step to Make Private Equity Funds Accessible to Retail Investors

Private equity funds now available as an asset class within the company's Asset Allocation Funds/Portfolios

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, now offers private equity as an asset class within its Asset Allocation Funds/Portfolios, bringing retail investors access to private equity funds for as little as $50 per month1. It's one of the few major financial services firms to offer private equity exposure in a daily valued mutual fund.

"We believe this enhancement to our asset allocation funds is a way to deliver deeper value to clients and differentiates us from others in the industry," says David Royal, executive vice president and chief financial & investment officer at Thrivent.

This innovation represents the company's continued commitment to putting clients first and finding ways to deliver value through advice and solutions. The enhancement provides:

Exposure to an asset class that has historically been available only to high-net worth or institutional investors.

An opportunity for greater diversification across hundreds of private companies, which allows clients to manage investment risk in a variety of market environments and economic cycles.

The potential for enhanced performance benefits over time. Private equity generally has outperformed public equity markets, including most of the rolling 10-year time periods over the past 20 years.2

Through exposure to private equity, Thrivent helps clients access the upside of this asset class while adding diversification to the overall fund in a way that matches their risk tolerance. Allocations to private equity will initially be small and limited to target allocations within the funds and portfolios. Therefore, the initial impact on performance may be minimal. Thrivent believes further diversifying the asset allocation fund/portfolio holdings will enhance performance and help clients reach their financial goals.

"Our Private Investments team has deep experience in managing private equity investments," says Jen Wilson, senior managing director of Private Investments at Thrivent. "We are honored to bring our experience in private equity to the funds as we strive to deliver investment returns that ultimately help clients live purposeful lives and achieve their goals."

To learn more about the asset allocation funds, visit ThriventFunds.com (ThriventFunds.com/assetallocation).

1 New accounts with a minimum investment amount of $50 are offered through the Thrivent Mutual Funds "automatic Investment plan." Otherwise, the minimum initial investment requirement is $2,000 for non-retirement accounts and $1,000 for IRA or tax-deferred accounts, minimum subsequent investment requirement is $50 for all account types. Account minimums for other options vary. 2 Source: Hamilton Lane Data via Cobalt, Bloomberg—January 2023.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs online and through financial advisors and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $179 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/23). Thrivent carries ratings from independent rating agencies which demonstrate the strength and stability of the organization, including an A++ rating from AM Best; an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service; and an AA+ rating from S&P Global Ratings. Ratings are based on Thrivent's financial strength and claims-paying ability, but do not apply to investment product performance. For information on these ratings, visit the rating agency's website. Dividends are not guaranteed. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Before investing, investors should consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund or portfolio and the variable insurance product. This and other important information is contained in the fund, portfolio and variable insurance product prospectuses, which may be obtained from thrivent.com or by contacting the applicable insurance company. Read them carefully before investing.

While diversification can help reduce market risk, it does not eliminate it. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results.

Thrivent Distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA, is the distributor for Thrivent Mutual Funds and Thrivent Variable Portfolios. Thrivent Distributors, LLC is a subsidiary of Thrivent, the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.

