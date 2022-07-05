Thriversity Shares Best Tips for the Recently Unemployed

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thriversity shares the best ways to combat the massive layoffs that are making the news and LinkedIn feeds daily! Seven months into 2022 and Crunchbase has reported that already "more than 22,000 workers in the U.S. tech sector have been laid off in mass job cuts so far in 2022."

"These are dynamic, and quickly evolving times for employment, and employees can often feel like they are taking the brunt of it," says Brianna Rooney, CEO and Founder of Thriversity.

Chances are many people have or will be impacted by a layoff, whether it happens directly to them or someone they know. Thriversity challenges people, when faced with the uncertainty of sudden unemployment, to reframe this as an opportunity to change their path.

Rest and Recharge

The pressure to get back to work mounts very quickly, after all, bills don't pay themselves. To be the best representation of themselves, they must take time to recharge. A layoff is a traumatic experience and taking care of their needs is imperative to refocus, regroup, and start the search.

Prioritize Your Wants and Needs

Sometimes a layoff is a blessing. Many people often tolerate things in their careers that don't serve them, and don't represent their true selves, or their goals.

Before people start their search, they should take a deep look at their previous role, outline what they like and don't like, and then take it a step further and outline what they are looking for in their next role.

What drives people?

What do these people want to do daily?

What type of companies interest them?

What are their non-negotiables?

Time to tackle a job search!

Polish Up a Resume

A resume is the first opportunity to grab the attention of recruiters and hiring managers alike. Make it straight to the point, and have it pop so it stands out in the crowd.

Prepare for Interviews

A good resume cracks the door open for a new role, and now, it's time to get ready to answer the most challenging questions with ease to help cultivate winning answers.

Recruiters, you may be thinking, "I do interviews all day, every day." How often do these interviews involve talking about them and why they would be a great? It is easy for people to have blind spots when it comes to themselves. Don't take the chance, be prepared!

