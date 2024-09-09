ThriveWell Launches to Transform Health, Wellness, and Longevity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveWell, a new company that offers a continuum of services for fully integrated and comprehensive health, wellness, and lifestyle management is set to transform how people age. Cofounders Dr. Gordon Chen, CEO, and Dr. Jessica Chen, Chief Health and Wellness Officer, both renowned leaders in healthcare, are passionate about helping people attain more purposeful and healthy years.

Dr. Gordon Chen, a board-certified cardiologist and previously Chief Medical Officer of ChenMed, led the expansion of the company's clinical model to serve over 200,000 older adults across 15 states, pioneering a successful formula that improved patient outcomes and increased health spans by 5-7 years.

Dr. Jessica Chen, board-certified in internal medicine and previously Chief Clinical Officer at ChenMed brings extensive experience leading and managing top clinicians across the country and training them on health, wellness, and lifestyle management so they can better impact their patient's care.

Through ThriveWell, Drs. Gordon and Jessica are committed to transforming how people attain purposeful longevity through an innovative approach that encompasses the 5 Drivers of Health & Wellness: personal, community, physical, nutritional, and spiritual. Along with the latest scientific innovations in longevity medicine, ThriveWell's goal is to add more "ThriveYears" to its members' lives. They define a "ThriveYear" as a year pursuing optimized health, wellness, and purpose.

ThriveWell's first service offering, ThriveWell At Home, integrates medical and concierge care together with home care. This unique approach includes dedicated personal physicians, concierge care management, medical director oversight, and expertly trained caregivers known as ThriveWell Champions.

At the heart of ThriveWell At Home's mission is a deep commitment to serving older adults and their families with compassionate and personalized care. With over 40 years of combined experience, the leadership team brings unparalleled expertise to their services. Inspired by the principles of excellence from the founder of the Ritz-Carlton, ThriveWell At Home ensures that every aspect of service meets the highest standards.

Meet the ThriveWell At Home Team:

Kandice Paige Stanley | Director of Patient Services

Kandice Paige Stanley, RN, brings over 22 years of diverse healthcare experience to her role. With a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, Kandice has dedicated her career to serving older adults with warmth and compassion. She oversees ThriveWell Champions (TWC) to ensure services are delivered with quality and professionalism, promoting healthy aging and enhancing quality of life.

James Buscemi | Administrator and Sales Director

James Buscemi has over 24 years of industry experience, driven by personal experiences with Alzheimer's disease. He has held various leadership positions, including Regional Director at Home Care Assistance. As ThriveWell's At Home Administrator and Sales Director, James optimizes product offerings and leads the sales team with a commitment to exceptional home care services.

