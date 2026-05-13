Thriveworks' 2026 Pulse on Mental Health Report Reveals Record-High Therapy Adoption

Third annual research study uncovers anxiety drivers, barriers to care, and trust in the age of AI

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thriveworks, a clinically led provider of evidence-based in-person and online therapy and psychiatry services nationwide, today released its 2026 Pulse on Mental Health Report, its third annual look at American attitudes and behaviors surrounding mental health care.

Based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by Wakefield Research in March 2026, the report explores shifting attitudes surrounding therapy, mental health medication, and the rise of AI as both a source of anxiety and a debated support tool.

This year's report reveals, for the first time, that the majority of Americans (62%) have consulted a mental health professional at some point in their lives, up from 48% in 2025. Yet only 27% are currently in care, despite 85% of those who have engaged with therapy reporting meaningful benefits, including improved confidence, better relationships, and greater overall happiness.

Key findings from the 2026 Pulse on Mental Health Report include:

Therapy adoption is at a record high, but barriers remain

With half of Americans (47%) indicating a desire to seek mental health care in the next 12 months, the gap between those who wish to be in therapy and those currently in care reflects ongoing barriers, including cost, access, and the difficulty of finding the right therapeutic fit.

Generationally, Millennials lead in both current engagement (43% currently in therapy) and future intent (72% likely to seek care this year). Boomers remain the least engaged, with just 11% currently in therapy and 19% likely to seek care in the year ahead.

Financial stress remains leading anxiety driver

Personal finances and cost of living remain the leading source of anxiety for Americans (48%), but that figure is down from 54% in 2025. Political news and global events (38%) and workplace stress (29%), have both grown as stressors, reflecting a broader fragmentation of the national anxiety landscape.

AI is both a stressor and a debated solution

New this year, the increasing use of AI ranks among Americans' top sources of anxiety, cited by 21% of respondents, despite AI tools often being presented as a mental health solution.

When asked about its role in mental health care, the majority of Americans are skeptical of its efficacy. 64% have less confidence in AI than human therapists, and 51% say AI should play no role in the therapy process. However, the generational divide is sharp. While 69% of Boomers want AI excluded from mental health care entirely — including 45% who won't accept AI even for scheduling and admin tasks — 41% of Gen Z express an openness to AI as an alternative to therapy, even though only 20% believe it to be as effective.

Among Americans who have already used AI mental health tools, the majority (75%) used them as a supplement rather than a replacement.

The connection between physical and mental health remains clear

More than half of Americans (52%) notice at least some impact on their mental well-being when dealing with physical pain or ailments, with one in five (20%) saying it has a great deal of impact. This reinforces the importance of understanding mental health not in isolation, but as part of a broader picture of whole-person health.

Mental health medication is widely used yet still stigmatized

Nearly half of Americans (47%) have been prescribed mental health medication at some point — yet 68% still carry at least one hesitation. The most common concern is side effects or long-term dependency (36%), followed by a stigma surrounding its use, with 24% believing that emotional challenges should be handled without medication. In practice, combined treatment is common among those actively in care: 74% of those who regularly see a mental health professional also take medication.

The 2026 Pulse on Mental Health Report is available in full at https://thriveworks.com/help-with/research/pulse-on-mental-health-report/

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Wakefield Research in March 2026 among 2,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+, plus an oversample to a total of 100 adults who have used AI-powered mental health solutions.

About Thriveworks

Thriveworks is a leading mental health provider of therapy and psychiatry services. We offer in-person and online care, with more than 340 offices and 2,200+ clinicians across the United States. Thriveworks offers mental health services to individuals of all ages, from adults to teens to children, helping them with their unique individual and relationship challenges. Established by Anthony Centore, Ph.D., in 2008, Thriveworks is clinician-founded and -led.

SOURCE Thriveworks