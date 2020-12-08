Thriving Cannabis Nutrient Manufacturer Taps Fellow or Company to Expand Output

REDMOND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when you team an innovative seven-year-old nutrient company with an 85-year-old Northwest green industry icon like Rexius?

Immense potential to grow cannabis commerce to new heights by expanding capacity for manufacturing and distribution of industry-leading grow media across the nation.

Dakine 420 offers a full line of bagged and bulk coco coir products loaded with micronutrients, mycorrhizae, amino acids, bacteria and other root-building compounds.

Founded in 2013, Oregon-based Dakine 420 began with a passionate commitment to advocacy and a vision to bring a new level of nutrient quality and real-time customer support to the cannabis and hemp growing industry. As marijuana legalization has taken hold in state after state, the company has established a solid market presence. Innovative, award-winning branding has made the Dakine 420 "Mad Scientist" theme an industry icon.

That success has given Dakine 420 the opportunity to expand the reach of its high-quality nutrients and bulk grow-medium products from its home base in the Northwest. Recreational cannabis markets in the Midwest and on the East Coast present new frontiers in market penetration for the company.

"Our facility has been humming along through the Pandemic with robust sales," says Founder and CEO, Kelly Martin. "Our powdered nutrients and microbial root-enhancing products are already shipped worldwide—supporting cannabis and hemp growing operations. The manufacturing relationship with Rexius allows us to supply our bagged and bulk Coco Coir products for distribution nationwide. It's a well-respected company with high standards and quality leadership we enjoy working with."

Rexius produces top-selling composts, soils, and ground covers, along with other services. Their high quality-control has set an industry standard, and Dakine 420 Coco Coir products—loaded with micronutrients, mycorrhizae, amino acids, bacteria and other root-building compounds—have proven to be some of the highest quality potting media on the market. It's a match made in humus heaven, and Dakine 420 is trusting Rexius to produce their proprietary formulations.

With its strong brand, loyal customer base and market expansion, Dakine 420 is a cannabis nutrient company for distributors and retailers to watch.

About

Founded in 2013 by a cannabis cultivation pioneer, Dakine 420 brings cutting-edge, affordable grow supplies to the nationwide horticultural market, with the tools and support our customers need to obtain the best quality and highest yields in the shortest times possible. Our dedication to the Cannabis industry is unmistakable. Call (541) 420-4645, email [email protected], or find us at www.Dakine420.com .

