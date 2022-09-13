Thriving Community Beats Forecast for New Depositors

"Hooked-on-You Expansion" adds more residential options for active seniors

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGHORN VILLAGE, a senior living community located on historic Steiner Ranch, has surpassed projections for its expansion as it nears a 95% deposit rate. As of late August, "Nearly all of our 48 new floor plans have deposits," says Executive Director Deidre Kinsey. "We've started a waiting list."

Rendering of the Longhorn Village Ballantyne expansion.

Hybrid, condo-style apartment homes will offer expansive, open floor plans and upgraded amenities for independent living in the new Ballantyne building. Currently, a mid-2024 opening for the Ballantyne is anticipated. The expansion has also updated common areas, dining venues and outdoor gathering spots.

The success of the "Hooked-on-You Expansion" is no surprise to Kinsey, her team or to LONGHORN VILLAGE residents. Since opening in 2009, the senior living community has attracted a variety of distinguished older adults looking for social engagement. Retired University of Texas faculty, business executives and attorneys are among the many who make up the diverse group of residents.

"We're known for our 'Longhorn Spirit,'" Kinsey says, which she describes as "a tradition of people deeply engaged in life, eager for personal growth, and open to friendships, new ideas, shared life experiences and fun." The expansion accommodates more older adults who seek that Longhorn Spirit for their retirement lifestyle.

"The design of our clubhouse, our social spaces, the new art studio — we create great places for social people to gather and mingle," Kinsey says. "We welcome people from everywhere and we continue to pass along the Longhorn Spirit."

About Longhorn Village:

LONGHORN VILLAGE is a not-for-profit Life Plan Community in Austin. Offering a Life Care contract, the community can provide independent living with a guarantee of a full continuum of on-site care, including assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. LONGHORN VILLAGE maintains a connection with The University of Texas Ex-Students Association and has been affiliated with Houston-based Brazos Presbyterian Homes since 2018.

