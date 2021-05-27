Thriving Construction Industry to Bring Immense Growth Opportunities for the Isononyl Acrylate Market, TMR Estimates the Isononyl Acrylate Market to Reach US$ 13.4 Mn by 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbanization levels are observing a steady rise across many regions around the world. The rising disposable income and the rapidly thriving rural-to-urban migration trend will bring promising growth for the isononyl acrylate market.

As urbanization picks up, the construction sector is witnessing a positive demand trajectory. This demand is directly proportional to the growth of the isononyl acrylate market as the material is used in many applications related to the construction sector. All these aspects will serve as extensive growth factors for the isononyl acrylate market during the tenure of 2019-2027.

Isononyl acrylate is a special acrylate type derived from the reaction of acrylic acid and isononyl alcohol. It has a minimum glass transition temperature as compared to other commercially available acrylates. This is the prominent benefit of using isononyl acrylate, which in turn, generates great demand from end-users. The aforementioned factors will bring positive growth prospects for the isononyl acrylate market.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Isononyl Acrylate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after conducting thorough and deep research estimate the isononyl acrylate market to record a CAGR of 2.5 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global isononyl acrylate market was valued at US$ 10.6 mn in 2018 and is pegged to reach a valuation of more than US$ 13.4 mn by 2027, the end year of the forecast period.

The heightening demand for isononyl acrylate across many end-users other than construction such as automotive and others will bring good growth prospects during the assessment period. In addition, the focus of many countries to encourage spending on transport infrastructure and renovation of old structures may bode well for the growth of the isononyl acrylate market.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of the Report

Research and Development Activities to Play a Key Role in the Growth of the Isononyl Acrylate Market

The players in the isononyl acrylate market are always in the process of finding new formulations that enhance the material's quality and usage. For deriving novel formulations, the players invest heavily in research and development activities. The growing focus on research and development activities turns out to be a revenue booster for the players, ultimately increasing the growth rate of the isononyl acrylate market.

Magnifying Industrialization Levels in Developing Countries to Bring Tremendous Growth Opportunities

The industrialization levels in developing countries like India and China are increasing at a rapid rate. The growing industrialization has resulted in an infrastructural boom. The large spending on ramping up the transport infrastructure by many developing countries due to the booming industrialization and urbanization levels will prove to be a boon for the isononyl acrylate market.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/6038

Isononyl Acrylate Market: Growth Drivers

The rising demand for paints and coatings across many segments like construction, automotive, and others will serve as a vital growth generator for the isononyl acrylate market as it is used as a prominent component in developing paints and coatings.

Isononyl acrylate has a low glass transition temperature, which makes it a favorite among many end-users, eventually influencing the growth opportunities across the assessment period.

The adhesives industry will contribute largely to the growth of the isononyl acrylate market.

Isononyl Acrylate Market: Restraints

The availability of cheaper substitutes such as butyl acrylate, 2EHA, ethyl acrylate, and methyl acrylate will hamper the growth across the isononyl acrylate market.

The prolonged time for synthesizing isononyl acrylate will also prove to be a major growth-damaging factor for the isononyl acrylate market.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Isononyl Acrylate Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Performance Minerals Additives Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/performance-minerals-additives-market.html

Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyvinylpyrrolidone-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/isononyl-acrylate-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research