Thriving New York-Based Employer of Individuals With Autism Celebrates 10 Years

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, Spectrum Designs has supplied a variety of custom apparel and promotional products to a vast range of businesses, state agencies, NGOs and private individuals. At Spectrum Designs, 75% of the workforce is comprised of New Yorkers with disabilities – a group that faces an estimated 90% under-employment rate in America.

Spectrum Designs employees TJ and Josh filling an order for one of our cherished clients! Co-Founder & CEO Patrick Bardsley poses with a Spectrum Designs ad on the LIRR platform

Since its inception, its combined affiliates (Spectrum Designs, Spectrum Bakes, Spectrum Suds) have provided over 80,000 hours of paid employment, resulting in total wages of over $1M to this under-served population.

The 501(c)(3) was co-founded in 2011 by a trio of trailblazers, including two parents of aging children with Autism who wanted more for their sons and other children who faced similar adversities. The final result: A business born out of necessity.

The company takes pride in turning trainees into taxpayers while rewarding team members through pay raises and promotions. Spectrum was also lauded as a "2020 Best Places to Work" by Long Island Business News.

Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Bardsley, said, "Reaching this milestone is a very proud moment for all of us at Spectrum Designs Foundation. Looking back over the ten years there have been many pivotal moments that stand out but it is the non-tangible moments that will live long in memory - the new friendships forged, the pride at receiving a first paycheck, the laughter heard from the breakroom or the shop floor. This is the very essence of our mission and what will continue to drive into the next decade."

In addition to its 7,500 square foot flagship building Street in Port Washington, NY, Spectrum opened a second 8,000 square foot location in Fall 2020 in Pleasantville, NY. The facility was needed to accommodate a vast client list that includes: Uber, Google, NYU Langone Medical Center, Northwell Health, J.P.Morgan Chase, and MTA MetroNorth.

"The dedication, hard work, and creativity by the team at Spectrum to achieve so much in ten short years is truly inspirational. I am excited for our expansion to Westchester and our never-ending commitment to making a difference to those individuals affected by Autism," said Board President Jothy Narendran.

To learn more about Spectrum Designs Foundation, please visit spectrumdesigns.org.

About Spectrum Enterprises

Spectrum Enterprises is a business with a social mission: to help individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives through the world of work, building an inclusive workplace where all employees with disabilities can thrive. With our partners at The Nicholas Center, these individuals acquire training, education, and life skills support to work at their (3) businesses – Spectrum Designs, Spectrum Bakes, and Spectrum Suds.

Spectrum Enterprises has been recognized as: a "2020 Top-Rated" organization by Great Nonprofits; "2020 Best Places to Work" by Long Island Business News; and a "Best Practice Charity" by the National Association of Nonprofit Organization & Executives.

