Thriving Pharma Industry to Boost Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market to US$246.6 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by stringent laws and regulations and increasing technological advancements. These factors create a strong demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions that protect consumers from counterfeit drugs and ensure the authenticity of pharmaceuticals

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to be worth US$ 108.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 246.6 billion in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 8.6%.

Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Booming to Combat Growing Threat of Counterfeit Drugs

Increasing awareness of patients and consumers about the risks of counterfeit medicines is driving the market growth. They are increasingly demanding products with enhanced security features and packaging that guarantees the authenticity of pharmaceuticals.

The increasing prevalence of counterfeit pharmaceuticals poses a significant threat to public health. As awareness of this issue grows, pharmaceutical companies and regulatory bodies take strong measures to combat counterfeiting. It is done through advanced packaging solutions, which drives the demand for anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging.

Continuous advancements in anti-counterfeit technologies have made it feasible and cost-effective for pharmaceutical companies to implement robust security measures. Increasing strict regulation by governments and regulatory agencies for pharmaceutical packaging will likely drive the market throughout the forecast period.

The growth of online pharmaceutical sales and e-commerce platforms has made it easy for counterfeit drugs to enter the market. E-commerce platforms are adopting anti-counterfeit packaging to protect consumers. The pharmaceutical industry's continued growth and expansion into emerging markets are driving the need for anti-counterfeit measures.

Key Takeaways

From 2018 to 2022, the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.6%

Based on printing technology, the RFID segment is expected to account for a market share of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging demand in the United Kingdom is predicted to account for a CAGR of 8.4% through 2033.

is predicted to account for a CAGR of 8.4% through 2033. In the United States , the market is expected to account for a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2033.

, the market is expected to account for a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2033. China is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 8.3% through 2033.

is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 8.3% through 2033. By 2033, India's anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.0%.

Country-wise Market Value Overview (2023 to 2033)

Countries Expected Market Values in 2033 Forecast CAGRs from 2023 to 2033 Germany US$ 148.6 billion 8.10 % India US$ 145.3 billion 8.00 % The United States US$ 187.5 billion 8.50 % China US$ 167.5 billion 8.30 % The United Kingdom US$ 176.4 billion 8.40 %

"The increasing consumer awareness and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry globally is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Competitive Landscape

Leading anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers increasingly focus on expanding their product offerings to strengthen their customer base. They are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, etc. They expand their global footprint and gain a competitive edge in the market by following these strategies.

Some pharma companies have set up departments that safeguard their brand name from counterfeiting and illicit replication, raising the demand for anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging.

IBM has been exploring the use of blockchain technology in pharmaceutical supply chains. They have collaborated with various pharmaceutical companies and regulatory bodies to create transparent and secure systems for tracking the provenance of pharmaceutical products

Systech offers serialization and traceability solutions for pharmaceutical companies. Their platform helps pharmaceutical manufacturers comply with track-and-trace regulations and provides real-time visibility into the supply chain.

Optel Group provides traceability and serialization solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. They have actively implemented track-and-trace systems to prevent counterfeit drugs from entering the supply chain.

Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

To understand opportunities in the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market, the market is segmented based on Packaging Format (Bottles & Jars, Vials & Ampoules, Blisters, Trays, Pouches & Sachets, Others (Tubes, Syringes, etc.)) By Printing Technology (RFID, Security Inks & Coatings, Security Seals, Holograms, Mass Encryption, Barcode, Mass Serialization) By Adhesion (Permanent, Removable, Repositionable)By End-application (Pharma & Biological, Medical & Supplies, Gloves, Scissors, Syringes & Needles, Surgical Tapes, Others, Medical Equipment, Surgical, Therapeutic, Diagnostic) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa).

SOURCE Future Market Insights