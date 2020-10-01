Thriving Through the Pandemic - Black and Women-Owned Financial Services Firm, Master Plan Investment Group Celebrates One Year in Business

PENNINGTON, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Master Plan Investment Group announces a major milestone, their one-year anniversary! The financial services firm, launched last year to help families, businesses and organizations manage investment portfolios, develop and implement plans to achieve financial goals, such as retirement, protect assets in the event of long-term care needs, and manage corporate 401(k) retirement plans with an emphasis on employee financial education and wellness.

"Hard work, client service and dedication are my mottos. As a black and woman-owned business and specifically, in the financial services industry, we were determined to thrive and serve our clients in excellence. We do what we say we are going to do – help families and businesses manage their investments, organize finances, communicate throughout this market volatility and listen, to understand, and best meet their needs – we deliver," says founder and CEO, Ka'Neda N. Bullock, CFP®, MBA, AIF®, APMA®.

While this year presented many challenges brought by a global pandemic and a historical stock market correction, the firm grew and celebrated several achievements over the past 365 days.

Founder, Ka'Neda N. Bullock, MBA, AIF®, APMA® became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, furthering her commitment to provide objective advice and uphold the fiduciary standard, acting in her clients' best interest.

The firm introduced new and innovative technology, investment and financial planning tools to enhance the investment management process and client experience.

The firm also welcomed a record number of new clients to the Master Plan Investment Group Family.

The firm is grateful for everyone, from clients and referrals to their professional partners, who helped make this year a success. "Master Plan Investment Group looks forward to further expansion and the opportunity to serve current and future investment management clients and corporate 401(k) retirement plans for generations to come," states Bullock.



To celebrate this milestone and recognize National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Master Plan Investment Group will donate to Womenspace, Inc, a local non-profit organization that provides help for families impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

Master Plan Investment Group is a full-service wealth management firm with a comprehensive investment management, financial planning, and corporate (401k) retirement plan management practice. The firm is located in Pennington, NJ and serves clients throughout the country. We are a practice of high integrity that offers objective advice as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. As a black and woman-owned business, we strive to increase the engagement of women and under-represented groups in the investment management and financial planning process through our work with clients and in the communities that we serve. Visit www.masterplaninvestmentgroup.com , for more information about the firm.

SOURCE Master Plan Investment Group

Related Links

masterplaninvestmentgroup.com

