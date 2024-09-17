Throat Drops that Don't Suck: Sootheez™ Throat Lozenges

Say Bye to Boring Remedies and Hello to Fun Flavors and Organic Ingredients in Grown-Up Throat Care

SOUTHBURY, Conn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sootheez ™ is a new line of throat drops that are keepin' it real with clean and organic ingredients and tasty flavors that are anything but your grandma's cough drops. Whether you're on a video call with a scratchy throat, belting out tunes in your car, or battling cold and flu season, Sootheez has your back (well throat…but you get the pun)! In its adorable reusable tin, Sootheez is hitting shelves at Target and Walmart nationwide this September, with Walgreens soon after in October—perfect timing for cold and flu season.

Sootheez™ Throat Lozenges

Sootheez is made with USDA certified organic and non-GMO ingredients like fruit pectin (that's the active ingredient to soothe that throat!) and organic honey, and is free from any artificial dyes, colors, sweeteners and parabens. Sootheez even went the extra step to become Clean Label Project Certified , which means it's verified by a 3rd party for product quality and safety. The drops are also gluten and dairy free.

Now let's talk about the flavors! Sootheez is available in four unique flavors: Watermelon Mint, Birthday Cake, Berry Lemonade, and a Target exclusive flavor, Strawberry Lemonade. Forget about that dull medicine-y taste—these lozenges are so tasty, you might just forget why you're eating them (but don't, because that tickle in your throat is real).

"With Sootheez, we're redefining throat care by combining clean, organic ingredients with flavors that break the mold. Our drops are crafted to be as effective as they are enjoyable—no more settling for bland, old-fashioned remedies," stated Josh Francis, Sootheez CEO and Co-Founder. "We're beyond thrilled to bring our innovative throat drops to top retailers like Target, Walmart and Walgreens -- reaching more than 16,000 points of distribution at launch timing and we can't wait to share even more exciting news in the next few months!"

Sootheez is available at Target and Walmart nationwide now and will be followed by Walgreens in October. (Pro tip: the reusable tin makes a great spot to stash small treasures once you're done soothing your throat!)

About Sootheez ™

Sick of weird tasting cough drops with artificial dyes and ingredients? So were we! That's why we became your one-stop drop. (See what we did there?) Our throat soothing drops are made with clean and organic ingredients, that taste great, and actually work. So, play hooky, take the sick day, pop the drop—Sootheez has your back (well throat…but you get the pun)! Follow @sootheez on IG to see what else we're dropping like it's hot and visit theeezco.com for more info.

