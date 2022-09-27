Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2026, Advantages Over Other Dosage Forms to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 27, 2022, 06:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The throat pastilles and cough drop market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The advantages over other dosage forms, increasing incidences of respiratory tract infections, and expanding geriatric population base will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, side effects and challenges associated with excipients, the fragmented nature of the market and the increasing use of homemade remedies will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
- Type
- Hard Tablet Lozenges
- Soft Tablet Lozenges
- Compressed Tablet Lozenges
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our throat pastilles and cough drops market report covers the following areas:
- Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market size
- Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market trends
- Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Blackmores Ltd.
- Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.
- Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- iNova Pharmaceuticals
- Island Abbey Foods Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Pfizer Inc.
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Ricola Ltd.
- Sanofi SA
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Belmora LLC
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the throat pastilles and cough drops market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the throat pastilles and cough drops market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of throat pastilles and cough drops market vendors
Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market share is expected to increase by $ 1.47 bn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.87%.
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 684.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%.
|
Throat Pastilles And Cough Drops Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.21
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Blackmores Ltd., Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Ricola Ltd., Sanofi SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Belmora LLC, DISCH AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Boyd Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Health Ltd., Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL, Thornton and Ross Ltd., and STADA Arzneimittel AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Hard tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hard tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hard tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hard tablet lozenges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hard tablet lozenges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Soft tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Soft tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Soft tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Soft tablet lozenges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Soft tablet lozenges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Compressed tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Compressed tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Compressed tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Compressed tablet lozenges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Compressed tablet lozenges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Belmora LLC
- Exhibit 93: Belmora LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Belmora LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Belmora LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.
- Exhibit 96: Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Boyd Pharmaceuticals
- Exhibit 100: Boyd Pharmaceuticals - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Boyd Pharmaceuticals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Boyd Pharmaceuticals - Key offerings
- 10.6 Cipla Health Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: Cipla Health Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Cipla Health Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Cipla Health Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 DISCH AG
- Exhibit 106: DISCH AG - Overview
- Exhibit 107: DISCH AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: DISCH AG - Key offerings
- 10.8 Ernest Jackson and Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 109: Ernest Jackson and Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Ernest Jackson and Co. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Ernest Jackson and Co. Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 112: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 113: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 115: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 iNova Pharmaceuticals
- Exhibit 117: iNova Pharmaceuticals - Overview
- Exhibit 118: iNova Pharmaceuticals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: iNova Pharmaceuticals - Key offerings
- 10.11 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 120: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.12 Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL
- Exhibit 125: Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 133: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article