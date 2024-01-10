Throat Pastilles And Cough Drops Market size to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2023-2028: Market Growth, Size, Research Report and Forecast (2024-2028)- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The throat pastilles and cough drops market size is expected to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2024-2028

Andre Prost Inc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boyd Pharmaceuticals, CVS Health Corp., FISHERMANSFRIEND.COM, GRETHERS USA, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Lanes Health, Maneesh Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mondelez International Inc., PINE BROS LLC., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Prince Care Pharma Pvt Ltd, Procter and Gamble, Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Ricola Group AG, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Andre Prost Inc: The company offers throat drops such as ginger drops, menthol eucalyptus drops, and lemon and menthol eucalyptus drops under its brand HONEES.

The market is segmented by Type (Hard tablet lozenges, Soft tablet lozenges, and Compressed tablet lozenges), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America dominates the throat pastilles and cough drops market due to rising ailments like coughs, colds, and influenza, spurring demand. Affordable prices and immediate relief offered by these remedies are key factors driving their popularity. The market anticipates further growth with the introduction of innovative products during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Throat Pastilles And Cough Drops Market: Segmentation Analysis

The hard tablet lozenges segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various types of hard candy lozenges, such as Vicks and Strepsils, are easily available in retail stores and pharmacies at low prices and hard candy lozenges offer multiple benefits. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018 to 2022"- Technavio

Throat Pastilles And Cough Drops Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

The increasing Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market witnesses growth driven by rising instances of respiratory tract infections. This rise is chiefly driven by increased demand for pharmaceutical cough remedies such as cough drops, throat lozenges, and herbal remedies. Consumers seek throat soothers and cough relief, embracing medicinal candies with natural ingredients. The market accommodates preferences for sugar-free options and organic cough drops, catering to diverse needs, including cherry-flavored drops.

Trends

Market trends in respiratory care witness a significant shift, notably seen in companies emphasizing boosting distribution networks. This trend shapes the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market, accentuating lemon-honey throat drops, vitamin C-enriched variants, and innovative lozenge packaging. Products catering to sore throat remedies with antiseptic properties, soothing menthol, and promoting throat hydration gain traction. Moreover, the market addresses children-friendly cough drops featuring elderberry extracts, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

Challenges

A significant challenge to the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market lies in the misuse of antibiotics for common colds and influenza, impacting respiratory health and immunity support. This challenge highlights the need to promote homeopathic solutions and winter wellness products. Herbal infusion technology advocates for non-GMO products, eucalyptus-infused pastilles, and throat coat formulas. Addressing this hurdle necessitates educating on the appropriate use of mentholated pastilles and throat pastilles for effective relief.

What are the key data covered in this throat pastilles and cough drops market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the throat pastilles and cough drops market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the throat pastilles and cough drops market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the throat pastilles and cough drops market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of throat pastilles and cough drops market vendors.

