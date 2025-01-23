Throne SPORT COFFEE Adds New Flavor to its Functional Cold Brew Line Up

Patrick Mahomes-Backed Better-For-You Coffee Brand Launches Game-Changing Mint Mocha

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Throne SPORT COFFEE, the innovative ready-to-drink coffee brand redefining the category, proudly announces the launch of its first new flavor: Mint Mocha. Created by beverage industry veteran Michael Fedele in partnership with pro football superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Throne SPORT COFFEE is designed for health-conscious consumers seeking a better-for-you option to fuel their active lifestyles. Mint Mocha is now available exclusively on Amazon with additional retail availability announcements coming in Q1.

Throne SPORT COFFEE Mint Mocha blends refreshing mint with smooth, natural, creamy chocolate flavors into a proprietary Coffee PLUS+ formula designed to help you get going and keep going. Throne SPORT COFFEE is stacked with 150mg of Natural Caffeine, Natural Flavors & Sweeteners, 100% Daily B Vitamins, Electrolytes & BCAAs.

With just 50 calories and 8g of natural cane sugar per can, Mint Mocha is the perfect pick-me-up that won't let you down. Plus, like the entire Throne SPORT COFFEE line, it's dairy-free and NSF Certified for Sport®, meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Designed for performance-driven individuals, Throne SPORT COFFEE Mint Mocha is built to help fuel your active lifestyle.

Michael Fedele, Founder of Throne SPORT COFFEE, shared his excitement about the new flavor:

"In a crowded market, Throne SPORT COFFEE rises above with its innovative 'Coffee Plus+' formula, packed with natural caffeine, B vitamins, electrolytes, and BCAAs. Unlike sugary coffee shop drinks or artificial energy beverages filled with unrecognizable ingredients, Throne SPORT COFFEE is designed for performance-driven individuals seeking a clean, functional boost. Our new Mint Mocha flavor is the ultimate game-changer. It's a delicious upgrade to your coffee routine. Beyond great taste, Mint Mocha delivers the functional benefits you need to fuel your active lifestyle. Whether you're hitting the gym or tackling your day, Throne SPORT COFFEE powers your performance."

About Throne SPORT COFFEE

Created by beverage industry veteran Michael Fedele in collaboration with Patrick Mahomes, pro football superstar quarterback known for his dynamic playmaking and leadership with Kansas City. Throne SPORT COFFEE offers a proprietary Coffee PLUS+ formula designed to help you get going and keep going with 150mg of Natural Caffeine, Natural Flavors & Sweeteners, 100% Daily B Vitamins, Electrolytes & BCAAs, perfect for a pre-game boost. Unlike traditional energy drinks or sugary coffee shop beverages, Throne SPORT COFFEE caters specifically to the health-conscious consumer by providing a better-for-you alternative that supports an active lifestyle. The line is available at 5,000+ doors coast-to-coast. For more information, visit Throne SPORT COFFEE and follow the journey @sportcoffee.

