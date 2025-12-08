Through Faith and Practice, Mary Bass Gray Helps Readers Reflect on God's Character and Pursue His Perfection

"Practice Makes Perfect" offers a roadmap to spiritual maturity in an imperfect world

WEST MONROE, La., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bible teacher, Christian speaker and mentor Mary Bass Gray has recently released her newest book, "Practice Makes Perfect: In Pursuit of Perfection." Structured as a multi-lesson devotional and workbook, the book guides readers along the transformative journey of seeking perfection through the word of the Lord.

“Practice Makes Perfect: In Pursuit of Perfection” By Mary Bass Gray

The book begins with Gray's personal testimony of how she was called by God to write this study over a 13-year span. Originally developed for a group of young mothers in her church, the study was born out of obedience to a divine prompting, despite her initial reluctance. Over the years, she revised and refined the study until she felt led to publish it to serve a broader audience of those seeking spiritual growth.

"Practice Makes Perfect" centers around Matthew 5:48: "Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect." Gray explains that biblical perfection does not imply flawlessness, but spiritual maturity and completeness. Each lesson focuses on a specific spiritual discipline or character trait exemplified by Christ and encouraged in scripture. The overall goal is not to achieve human perfection but to progressively reflect God's character.

The book concludes by reminding readers that though we will not be made perfect until we are with Christ, we are called to live as Christlike as possible now. Spiritual maturity is not about striving for perfection in our own strength but surrendering daily to God's refining work in our hearts.

Through scripture, reflection, and practical application, Gray reminds readers that spiritual maturity is not only possible but is God's will for every believer. Easily adapted into an eight-week group or personal Bible study, the book is both a challenge and an encouragement for readers to keep growing, keep practicing and keep trusting in God's transforming power.

"Practice Makes Perfect: In Pursuit of Perfection"

By Mary Bass Gray

ISBN: 9798385043897 (softcover); 9798385043903 (hardcover); 9798385043910 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mary Bass Gray is a Bible teacher, Christian speaker, author, and mentor. She received her Women's Ministry Certificate from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1999 and has ministered to women by profession and in personal service for 30 years. In 2006, due to her personal experience as a military wife and mom, she founded a non-profit ministry offering spiritual support to our armed forces and their families. To learn more, please visit https://www.marybassgray.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press