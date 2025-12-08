Through Faith and Practice, Mary Bass Gray Helps Readers Reflect on God's Character and Pursue His Perfection

News provided by

WestBow Press

Dec 08, 2025, 05:00 ET

"Practice Makes Perfect" offers a roadmap to spiritual maturity in an imperfect world

WEST MONROE, La., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bible teacher, Christian speaker and mentor Mary Bass Gray has recently released her newest book, "Practice Makes Perfect: In Pursuit of Perfection." Structured as a multi-lesson devotional and workbook, the book guides readers along the transformative journey of seeking perfection through the word of the Lord.

Continue Reading
“Practice Makes Perfect: In Pursuit of Perfection” By Mary Bass Gray
“Practice Makes Perfect: In Pursuit of Perfection” By Mary Bass Gray

The book begins with Gray's personal testimony of how she was called by God to write this study over a 13-year span. Originally developed for a group of young mothers in her church, the study was born out of obedience to a divine prompting, despite her initial reluctance. Over the years, she revised and refined the study until she felt led to publish it to serve a broader audience of those seeking spiritual growth.

"Practice Makes Perfect" centers around Matthew 5:48: "Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect." Gray explains that biblical perfection does not imply flawlessness, but spiritual maturity and completeness. Each lesson focuses on a specific spiritual discipline or character trait exemplified by Christ and encouraged in scripture. The overall goal is not to achieve human perfection but to progressively reflect God's character.

The book concludes by reminding readers that though we will not be made perfect until we are with Christ, we are called to live as Christlike as possible now. Spiritual maturity is not about striving for perfection in our own strength but surrendering daily to God's refining work in our hearts.

Through scripture, reflection, and practical application, Gray reminds readers that spiritual maturity is not only possible but is God's will for every believer. Easily adapted into an eight-week group or personal Bible study, the book is both a challenge and an encouragement for readers to keep growing, keep practicing and keep trusting in God's transforming power.

"Practice Makes Perfect: In Pursuit of Perfection"
By Mary Bass Gray 
ISBN: 9798385043897 (softcover); 9798385043903 (hardcover); 9798385043910 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Mary Bass Gray is a Bible teacher, Christian speaker, author, and mentor. She received her Women's Ministry Certificate from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1999 and has ministered to women by profession and in personal service for 30 years. In 2006, due to her personal experience as a military wife and mom, she founded a non-profit ministry offering spiritual support to our armed forces and their families. To learn more, please visit https://www.marybassgray.com.

General Inquiries:            
LAVIDGE – Phoenix                                                                                       
Ashley Fletcher
[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

South African CPA Shares His Journey from Boardroom to Mission Field in New Christian Memoir

South African CPA Shares His Journey from Boardroom to Mission Field in New Christian Memoir

In 1988, author Eddie Bakker was a high-achieving professional determined to become a millionaire by the age of 30. However, one life-changing...
Memoir Chronicles Woman's Journey from Poverty in Rural Oklahoma to Globe-Trotting Interior Designer

Memoir Chronicles Woman's Journey from Poverty in Rural Oklahoma to Globe-Trotting Interior Designer

A renowned, Dallas-based interior designer is sharing her deeply personal story of resilience in her new memoir. The book recounts her journey from a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

Religion

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics