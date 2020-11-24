Through #HereForRMHC Social Challenge, McDonald's Will Give $100 in Your Name to Ronald McDonald House Charities® as Part of $100 Million Commitment

For more than four decades, RMHC has supported families with sick and injured children by providing vital resources and helping them stay together during treatment. In an average year, RMHC raises millions thanks to generous donors including McDonald's customers, employees and franchisees. But 2020 was no average year, and donations to the organization are down due to the pandemic.

To rally much-needed support and awareness for RMHC, now through Dec. 31, McDonald's will give $100 in your name as part of its $100 million commitment over five years. To participate, just post a photo or video making the RMHC heart symbol (or another supportive message) to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HereForRMHC.

Your hands will turn the RMHC mission into a movement, spreading awareness of the critical work this organization does in communities all over the world. To make the RMHC heart symbol:

Build the house by forming a diamond with your hands Show us the chimney by pointing your pinky up Put your heart into it by pushing your index fingers down

This year, we've all learned the importance of being there for each other, and we've learned this lesson the hard way: by not being there. We missed moments of celebration and heartache with our loved ones. And we've gotten the smallest taste of what families with sick children experience when they need to seek out faraway care and are forced to stay apart. These families need us now more than ever.

Helping McDonald's spread the word are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. "Anyone who knows us, knows that the most important thing to us is family. When you're able to lean on loved ones, the hard times always get a little easier. We can't imagine how agonizing it must be when you're not able to be there with your sick child. We were inspired by McDonald's longtime commitment to RMHC, and now we want the world to know how we can all take action to support this amazing charity through the #HereForRMHC challenge," said Teigen and Legend.

The #HereForRMHC challenge begins today and ends on Dec. 31, 2020. To participate, post a photo or video with #HereForRMHC from your public account on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok, where McDonald's is hosting an official challenge starting today.

This is just one way McDonald's is living its purpose of feeding and fostering communities — a purpose that took on extra resonance in a year when people are leaning on communities more than ever.

"Here at McDonald's, we believe there's a difference between being in a community and being part of one. As a company made up of more than 39,000 restaurants around the world, supporting our communities is in our DNA," said McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski. "I've been so inspired by the way RMHC is there for families, day and in and day out, during the most difficult times in their lives — that's what being part of a community is all about. That's why we're so proud to support this wonderful organization now and into the future."

McDonald's isn't stopping at the #HereForRMHC challenge — and you don't have to either! Franchisees around the world are doing wonderful work every day to support RMHC — from McHappy Day® to Fries for Good to giving customers the opportunity to donate to RMHC all year long via donation boxes, self-ordering kiosks and at the point of sale. Check with participating McDonald's to see how you can continue to make an impact for RMHC families when you order at McDonald's restaurants.

