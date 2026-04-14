Through One Girl's Journey of Self-Discovery, The Stars Are Always There Explores How a Single Voice Can Create Change, Even in the Face of Overwhelming Odds

A new novel for middle-grade readers invites discussion of resilience and courage.

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Publishing group Murmuration announces the release of a new middle-grade literary fiction novel for young readers. The Stars Are Always There, written by Jaime Maria Merrill, is a moving story of one girl's journey of isolation and self-discovery on the arid high plains of Texas.

In Merrill's story, twelve-year-old Jess Lindsey never imagined spending her entire summer on the dusty Texas Panhandle. But when she arrives at her great-grandfather's ranch, Jess discovers the land itself is in trouble.

The Stars Are Always There Cover

With a wealthy farmer pumping more water than the earth can spare, wells run dry, tempers flare, and something strange stirs on the prairie. The animals are trying to tell Jess something, the wind is listening, and the stars feel closer than normal.

As she uncovers the ranch's secrets, Jess must decide who she wants to be—quiet and careful like always, or brave enough to speak up when it matters most. With a loyal horse, a few unlikely allies, and a touch of prairie magic guiding her, Jess sets out to protect the place that's starting to feel like home.

"A thoughtful, evocative story that gently invites young readers to consider courage, responsibility, and connection to the land." — The Prairies Book Review

Drawing on her own vivid childhood memories, author Jaime Maria Merrill brings emotional authenticity and tenderness to her debut novel. "I wanted to write a story for children who feel quiet or unseen," says Merrill. "Jess discovers that speaking up doesn't mean being the loudest voice in the room—it means paying attention, caring deeply, and choosing courage when it counts."

The Stars Are Always There released today and is available wherever books are sold.

For more information about the author or book or to request a review copy, contact Jaime Maria Merrill at [email protected] or visit www.jaimeswords.com .

Contact: Jaime Maria Merrill

Publisher: Murmuration

Phone: 571-277-0507

Email: [email protected]

Website: jaimeswords.com

SOURCE Murmuration LLC