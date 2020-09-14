Through Proprietary Extraction Methods, Open Book Extracts Has Isolated Hemp-Derived Cannabinol (CBN), Now Available in Commercial Quantities

ROXBORO, N.C., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to keep its clients on the vanguard of cannabinoid innovation, Open Book Extracts (OBX) is now manufacturing highly-pure, hemp-derived cannabinol (CBN) isolate at scale. Through a proprietary process, OBX is producing commercial quantities of bulk CBN at greater than 99% purity, making this increasingly popular rare cannabinoid widely available at the lowest cost on the market.

CBN Isolate

Cannabinol or "CBN" as it is known, is a highly sought after cannabinoid known for its potential health benefits on sleep, stress, and pain. In June 2020, OBX announced their acquisition of Chilmark Labs, and today, OBX is pleased to announce the successful consolidation of CBN production to OBX headquarters in Roxboro, North Carolina, allowing for further cost efficiencies, and expanded production capacity powered by their cGMP operations and team of industry experts.

"OBX strives to be the cannabinoid enterprise of the future. We have put together a team committed to identifying forward-thinking technologies, and applying pharma grade R&D rigor to continuously develop and optimize methods for efficient, scaled cannabinoid production," said Scott Thorn, OBX COO. "You will see that commitment and tenacity woven into the fabric of everything we do, including most recently our commercial production of CBN, and the forthcoming launch of additional high-demand products expected later this year."

OBX is producing kilogram quantities of 99%+ pure CBN, currently available for bulk and wholesale purchase or under supply contract. In addition to CBN isolate, OBX is currently distributing pure isolates of CBG, CBD, and CBC, various THC free broad spectrum distillates, water soluble powders and liquids, and a portfolio of finished products including edibles, soft gels, tinctures, and topical products. Our in-house formulation team can also support development of products for white label and private label manufacturing.

"Adding CBN to the OBX product portfolio aligns with the latest research supporting its therapeutic benefit and commercial readiness," says Dave Neundorfer, CEO of OBX. "This important milestone enables OBX to supply cGMP-certified CBN and high-quality finished products to our global customers. We continue to expand our offerings to correspond to the latest commercial demands and applications for cannabinoids, and the OBX team is determined to maintain the fast–paced development for which we are known."

OBX exists to empower the innovators, inviting qualified companies in the cosmetic, nutraceutical, personal care, skin care, animal health, and cannabis industries to become part of their growing roster of unique companies across the globe using pure isolated cannabinoids in consumer products. For those interested in learning more about OBX products and services, please reach out directly to Nicole Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected].

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is positioned to be the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

