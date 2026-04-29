Through Prysm, Private Philanthropy Becomes a Critical Lifeline for Reproductive Health

Prysm Initiative (Prysm) debuts at Women Deliver 2026 to connect philanthropists with high-impact funding opportunities in global reproductive health

NAARM, Australia, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prysm—a strategic advisory platform that matches high-net-worth philanthropists with funding opportunities in reproductive health—made its public debut at the Women Deliver conference in Naarm (Melbourne), Australia.

Photo courtesy of Stocksy.

Established as an independent initiative by some of the world's leading foundations—the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation—Prysm helps philanthropic leaders make bold investments that generate measurable impact for reproductive health, and beyond. The founding funders' generous contributions have supported Prysm's ability to direct 100 percent of donor funding to impact rather than overhead.

"We view reproductive health not as a cause, but as a catalyst," said Janice Periquet, CEO of Prysm. "Like light through a prism, focused investments in reproductive health refract outward, driving progress across multiple areas like education, economic growth, and climate adaptation."

Despite its ability to accelerate social and economic progress, reproductive health remains chronically underfunded. Organizations operating in the Global South, where the need and potential for impact are greatest, are heavily dependent on dwindling aid from donor governments like the United States, which recently slashed its support by more than $600 million, emboldening other countries to follow suit.

Knowing that philanthropy's speed, flexibility, and risk tolerance make it uniquely positioned to respond in this moment, Prysm was created to bring new high-net-worth philanthropists into reproductive health—unlocking a powerful, largely untapped source of capital for the sector.

Prysm is a matchmaker that connects high-net-worth philanthropists to "investable opportunities"—projects, programs, organizations, or big ideas poised for philanthropic investment—within reproductive health.

Guided by data rather than ideology, Prysm's strategic advisory services help align philanthropists' passions with the sector's greatest needs and where philanthropic investment can have the most outsized impact.

"We leverage a diverse, global network of experts, grassroots leaders, and local implementers to uncover ambitious organizations reimagining how they partner with others, deliver their services, and scale their impact," said Lana Dakan, Vice President of Program Investments at Prysm. "To date, we've identified over $450 million worth of funding opportunities—everything from smaller, gap-filling projects that sustain critical progress to larger, long-term efforts that have the power to transform entire health systems."

Prysm hopes to redefine how people think about reproductive health. "It's more than just contraception and abortion, and it's more than just a women's issue," Periquet said.

Prysm defines reproductive health in broad terms, encompassing:

Reproductive care: Contraception, safe abortion, comprehensive sexual education, infertility.

Contraception, safe abortion, comprehensive sexual education, infertility. Maternal health: Maternal and newborn health.

Maternal and newborn health. Safety and prevention: Gender-based violence, STI and HIV prevention, reproductive cancer prevention.

"There is something for every donor, whether they want to support contraception access in underserved regions or engage boys and men as allies to end gender-based violence," Periquet said. "The need is great, but the opportunity to make a difference is greater."

About Prysm

Prysm helps philanthropic leaders make bold investments that generate measurable impact for reproductive health and beyond. Guided by data rather than ideology, Prysm's strategic advisory services empower philanthropists to invest in leading organizations, transformative programs, and breakthrough ideas uncovered by its global network of experts. Learn more at prysminitiative.org.

SOURCE Prysm