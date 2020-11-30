ThroughPut Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Macnica Networks Corp. to Provide Greater ROI Faster Through Data-Driven AI for Smart Factories

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced a strategic alliance with Macnica Networks Corp., a leading Japanese global technology distributor, to provide data-driven AI Software Solutions for end-to-end Supply Chain and Operations Excellence.

The ThroughPut and Macnica Networks' Strategic Partnership will enable Macnica Networks' customers to accelerate and quantify their Return-on-Investment (ROI) from Smart Factory initiatives. Executives, Managers and Operations Leaders can grow Free-Cash-Flow better and faster using Macnica Networks' leading data collection platforms for manufacturing sites and ThroughPut's powerful Industrial AI Software Solutions based on the Theory-of-Constraints (TOC) in conjunction with dozens of other digitized and pre-built Operational AI and Machine Learning Algorithms, Heuristics and Automated Industrial Statistics.

With the growing string of uncertainties created by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn, coupled with the pressures of evolving Industry 4.0, IOT and Digital Transformation trends, manufacturers are now frantically scouting for smarter ways to bolster their overall readiness to face global competition with resilience and differentiation. While many manufacturers have experimented or started working on Digital Transformations, most of their activities are still small-scale and based on a model production line, not an entire factory, or groups of factories. The current lack of clarity on specific KPIs and actual systemic ROI's for facilities, coupled with the traditional approaches to Operations Management, are a hindrance to all-around Digital Innovation and run the risk of increasing a massive divide between innovative market leaders versus laggards. The need to respond to sharp fluctuations in demand and costs, labor shortages, and the growing importance of AI-driven Digital Innovations, have led to companies investing in concrete efforts for data acquisition, analyzation and visualization of manufacturing sites for extensive Digital Transformations

ThroughPut's Industrial AI platform rapidly analyzes petabytes of data across entire Operations Networks in real-time to detect current and potential bottlenecks and organizational constraints. ThroughPut automatically flags variances and calculates Kaizen activities' economic effects so as to quickly optimize Operations for true Digital Innovation and Operational Excellence. ThroughPut's actionable insights and recommendations based on manufacturers' own existing data sets already improve and prioritize Smart Factory initiatives, which further strengthens Macnica Networks' offerings to more quickly enable improved ROI and sustainable competitive advantages of Smart Factories for its customers.

Talking about this strategic alliance with ThroughPut.Inc., President Jun Ikeda mentioned, " We are pleased to partner with ThroughPut Inc. and leverage their unique AI software purpose-built for operations for greater output, minimal defects, higher profitability and streamline inefficiencies. By utilizing Throughput's leading-edge solutions, we wish to help our customers realize the absolute value of manufacturing centric tech-innovation, all of it using their own existing data. We are thrilled to see the extent of impact that our customers will enjoy and the immediate benefits by realizing solid Return-on-Investment and sustainable advantages of smart factories across their manufacturing environment."

The strategic partnership with ThroughPut Inc. will help Macnica Networks' customers and industrial companies in Japan to rapidly overcome these uncertainties using a strong technology fulcrum.

"We are excited to collaborate with Macnica Networks Corp. as our preferred partner in Japan and look forward to mobilizing the strengths of both Operations Technologies and Information Technologies in a winning Smart Factory environment. This collaboration will result in much sought-after outcomes, such as better service levels, greater outputs, faster inventory turns, increased profitability, and a larger reduction in unneeded waste," explained Ali Raza, the founding CEO of ThroughPut. "The ThroughPut Team is quite impressed with Macnica Network's capabilities in helping innovative Japanese leaders drive greater digital innovation. A technology blueprint such as this one, will facilitate customers' smart factory manufacturing and operations to provide an accelerated industrial transformation faster and better than their market peers."

Seth Page, the COO and Head of Corporate Development & Partnerships at ThroughPut Inc. further added, "It is an exciting phase for the team at ThroughPut, as we continue to apply our deep insights on how the pandemic has changed so many aspects of the futuristic Supply Chain. One of the most important lessons companies are learning is that sustainable and resilient supply chains need both a systemic approach and a stronger partnership that can create positive outcomes and memorable customer experiences in order to be truly antifragile. Our strategic collaboration with Macnica Networks will enable true Digital Innovation and Industrial Transformation by providing proven best-of-breed, state-of-the-art technology and know-how from around the world, further contributing to the Digitization of client manufacturing sites by utilizing both IoT and AI in harmony with existing data systems to help customers improve their Operational Efficiencies and International Competitiveness."

PR Contact:

Tina Jacobs

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

About ThroughPut Inc.:

ThroughPut Inc. is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to optimize their Operations by leveraging their existing Data Systems to increase Output, Quality and Profitability across their entire enterprise. ThroughPut's AI software, ELI, includes the only Bottleneck Management System (BMS) that utilizes existing enterprise data systems, such as ERP, MES, IMS, TMS, WMS, PLC, EAM, POS, CRM, SCADA, Historian, and other data systems, to solve for the $25 Trillion of annual Waste across global supply chains already today. Such constraints to the $90 Trillion global GDP could otherwise be dedicated to more productive and useful purposes to the benefit of all stakeholders. ThroughPut's AI software is designed by Fortune 500 Supply Chain & Logistics leaders, Silicon Valley AI and Analytics pioneers , and top global Operations Experts in the areas of the Theory of Constraints, Lean Manufacturing, Supply Chain Automation, Total Quality Management, and over four-dozen leading best practices now digitized as part of the ELI software, with hundreds of years of combined experience in the space.

More information about ThroughPut.AI is available at: www.throughput.ai

About Macnica Networks Corp.:

Macnica Networks works with a large number of overseas companies to provide the latest technological advances in network devices and software. Its extensive range of products, and installation and maintenance support services make it a favorite of governmental and educational establishments, and private sector corporations.

Company name Macnica Networks Corp. Capital 300 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)

* Wholly-owned subsidiary of Macnica, Inc. Founded March 1, 2004 Head office 1-5-5 Shin-Yokohama, Kouhoku-ku, Yokohama, Japan 222-8562 President Jun Ikeda Employees 739(as of March 31, 2020) Website https://www.macnica.net/english/ Accounting year To March Business Importation, development, and marketing of hardware and software, consulting, and maintenance services relating to networks, computers, and communications systems for commercial users

* Company and product names appearing in the text are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.

Related Links

www.throughput.world

