ThroughPut Inc Named A Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Provider 2021 by Manufacturing Tech Insights

"It's a great pleasure to include ThroughPut, Inc. in our ranking list for its continued success in developing cutting-edge solutions that address the most urgent industry challenges and provide our growing list of satisfied customers with the highest value solution, on-time and on-budget," said Laura Davis, Managing Editor of Manufacturing Tech Insights. "I congratulate ThroughPut, Inc. for its achievement".

ThroughPut is ranked by Manufacturing Tech Insights publications based on its specialties in Outsourced Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Sourcing, Logistics, Reverse Logistics, Offshore Manufacturing, and Nearshore Manufacturing.

ThroughPut aims to boost significant financial shareholder value right from the shop-floor to the top-floor. Manufacturers will now be able to leverage AI-driven industrial operations to accelerate their Earnings Per Share, through rapid and concrete financial gains along with productivity increases.

ThroughPut has emerged as the thought leader in the industrial supply chain technology arena with a team that is easily one of the best in the world. Having TOC (Theory of Constraints) specialists, AI (Artificial Intelligence) experts, and supply chain gurus in its ranks, ThroughPut continues to push AI innovation in operations further and bring new breakthroughs in supply chain optimization. Bubbling with energy, passion, and will to create greater possibilities, the company is quickly expanding to new global locations.

"We are honored to be recognized by Manufacturing Technology Insights as a top Supply Chain Management Solution Provider," said Ali Raza, Founder & CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "Some of the highest traffic we've received on our website during the pandemic was related to our capacity planning and management capabilities . The pandemic has taught us that it is a more effective strategy to help our clients actively manage their material flows and product blends through their capacity constraints with our Supply Chain AI system , than it is to merely match once-in-a-lifetime surges with incrementally better demand prediction systems".

About Manufacturing Tech Insights

Published from Fremont, California, Manufacturing Tech Insights is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by manufacturing firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including Manufacturing Tech Insights editorial board finalized the "Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Companies – 2021" in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info: www.manufacturingtechinsights.com

About ThroughPut

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI startup that puts industrial material flow on autopilot by leveraging existing enterprise data. ThroughPut's ELI software predicts demand, reorients production capacity, reassigns warehouse space, and reorders materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering. By way of ThroughPut's "super-connector" software that sits on top of existing data architecture, ELI improves material flow and free cash flow across the entire end-to-end value chain fully 5-times faster than leading contemporary solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI,Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & Enterprise Technology companies. For more info, visit: https://throughput.ai/

