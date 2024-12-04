ThroughPut.AI Launches Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) and Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) Recommendations for Optimal Inventory Management

Revolutionary AI-based Supply Chain Decision Intelligence platform boosts inventory capabilities with economic order quantity (EOQ) and minimum order quantity (MOQ) adjusted order recommendations to drive efficiency and profitability

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut.AI , the Industrial AI Supply Chain Analytics and Decision Intelligence pioneer as recognized by Gartner, today announced the release of new inventory management capabilities to provide businesses with greater control over their supply chain as well as operational constraints.

Businesses can leverage AI-powered recommendations for optimal order volumes and frequency, maintaining ideal inventory levels at all times - thus ensuring they order the right quantity at the right time. By utilizing ThroughPut.AI's Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) and Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) capabilities, companies can effectively balance ordering and carrying costs, and enhance compliance requirements with suppliers.

"With ThroughPut.AI's latest advanced inventory capabilities, our customers can leverage dynamic min-max inventory level recommendations based on actual as well as projected needs, taking into account user-defined constraints," said Bhaskar Bhallapragada, Chief Technology Officer at ThroughPut.AI. "They can adjust ordering and replenishment settings at the product and location level to maximize their control over inventory, streamline operations, reduce waste, and tighten up their overall supply chain efficiency."

Select key features of the release include the ability to define:

Batch Quantities (batch, pallet, and container sizes) to optimize order volume, while also ensuring alignment with operational requirements

to optimize order volume, while also ensuring alignment with operational requirements Minimum Safety Stock Levels to override system-recommended safety stock levels with specially defined minimum levels to ensure that critical stock levels are maintained

to override system-recommended safety stock levels with specially defined minimum levels to ensure that critical stock levels are maintained Maximum Replenishment Levels to cap stock at a comfortable spend level, preventing overstocking and excessive capital expenditures

to cap stock at a comfortable spend level, preventing overstocking and excessive capital expenditures Discontinue Dates to suppress replenishment orders for products that are past their discontinuation date, ensuring that inventory is not restocked unnecessarily and leading to further wastage

ThroughPut.AI's enhanced inventory module empowers businesses to make better-informed procurement decisions that optimize inventory levels while controlling costs and improving profitability.

