ThroughPut.AI Now Available on SBIR Aisle of CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

"Listing gives DoW sustainment teams a direct path to AI supply chain decision intelligence platform to improve aircraft availability across all Services"

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut.AI, the Mission Decision Intelligence Pioneer, today announced its AI-Powered Materiel Flow Bottleneck & Outlier Detection System, ELI, is now available to the U.S. Department of War (DoW) customers through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Aisle of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Tradewinds is the Department of War's suite of tools and services for speeding the procurement and adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, and data capabilities, and the Solutions Marketplace is its flagship offering. The SBIR Aisle provides small businesses with a dedicated channel to put their solutions in front of government buyers and move them toward real-world use.

ThroughPut's Mission Decision intelligence platform gives DoW Maintainers & Logistics Readiness Officers a faster path from data to operational impact at the equipment availability and readiness level through early maintenance intervention and rapid materiel movements. It senses maintenance and usage demand, checks for false positives in demand, factors in real part supplier lead times, incorporates constrained depot backlogs, and identifies disruption impacts in real time, so teams can act on the materiel that drives uptime before a shortage takes an asset offline. The platform recommends corrective actions to rebalance parts inventory across locations, prioritizing by criticality rather than treating every shortage the same. The system also eliminates "false positives" by flagging outlier data for integrity or process intervention. These capabilities already support U.S. Air Force aircraft availability and parts readiness through multiple SBIR Phase III awards, as well as the US Army Reserve for Mobilization Readiness.

"The Department of War needs an Easy Button to impact Aircraft & Equipment Readiness, and faster short-term solutions to move around materiel to meet more mission demand while it waits on replenishment from supply lines " said Cameron Nazeri, Head of Government and Defense of ThroughPut.AI. "ELI is the fastest pathway to more equipment availability through more disciplined maintenance and faster internal parts sourcing. Being available on the Tradewinds Marketplace gives government customers a direct, pre-vetted path to ThroughPut, without the usual procurement overhead. Our platform already helps maintenance teams at National Guard and Combat Command Wings keep more aircraft mission-capable by discovering issues within 3 weeks that would not be detected without the AI-system for at least 6 months, and flagging critical parts 120 days before a future shortage will cause downtime. "

Through the SBIR Pathway, ThroughPut's platform is readily awardable, letting government customers move toward a contract without a separate competitive solicitation. Government customers can access ThroughPut.AI's listing by creating a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindai.com.

The views expressed are those of the company and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.

Media contact

Tina Jacobs

[email protected]

www.throughput.ai

About ThroughPut.ai

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based supply chain optimization & predictive replenishment company. The company's software AI platform has the ability to identify location-, product-, and customer-based demand changes sooner in order to adjust order frequencies, vendor sources, and parts buffer levels at a global and local scale. ThroughPut's platform was designed by Fortune 500 & technology executives with real-world experience managing demand & supply chain disruptions and war-zone logistics across the Middle East.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit our website today.

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SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.