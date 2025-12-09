US Air Force Awards ThroughPut.ai Phase III Contract for "Aircraft Availability Optimization"

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial AI pioneer ThroughPut.A I announces it has been awarded its second SBIR Phase III contract focused on " ThroughPut.AI Implementation for Aircraft Availability Optimization" to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

SBIR Phase III is the stage of bringing an SBIR-funded technology or innovation from the lab into the commercial market, utilizing non-SBIR federal funding for commercialization. Key aspects include sole-source contracts , which allow the government to award contracts directly to the originating small business without formal competition, and a 20-year SBIR Data Rights protection period.

"The ThroughPut team is proud to assist logistics and aircraft maintenance Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in achieving improved fleet health and aircraft availability for increased mission readiness of their aircraft and equipment by preventing Downtime for Parts", said Seth Page, COO of ThroughPut.ai, "This Phase III SBIR award leverages our patented AI software platform to enable predictive replenishment of parts with realistic lead-times, identification of supply chain bottlenecks, and recommendations for optimal operations solutions. Furthermore, it standardizes unit level demand signals and creates a real feedback loop between Enterprise Supply and Local Base Operations".

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About ThroughPut.ai

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based supply chain optimization & predictive replenishment company. The company's software AI platform has the ability to identify location-, product-, and customer-based demand changes sooner in order to adjust order frequencies, vendor sources, and parts buffer levels at a global and local scale. ThroughPut's platform was designed by Fortune 500 & technology executives with real-world experience managing demand & supply chain disruptions and war-zone logistics across the Middle East.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX employs military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $1.4 billion annual budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

