ThroughPut.AI Now Available Through Carahsoft, Expanding Government and Commercial Access to AI-Powered Predictive Supply Chain Decision Intelligence

Listing gives federal, state, local government and private sector buyers a direct procurement path to ThroughPut's AI supply chain decision intelligence software to accelerate asset readiness and material availability

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut.AI, the Mission Decision Intelligence Pioneer, today announced its AI-Powered Material Flow Bottleneck & Outlier Detection System, ELI, is now available through Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider headquartered in Reston, VA. Through this agreement, federal, state, local government, and private sector organizations gain a direct, streamlined procurement path to ThroughPut's decision intelligence software through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

Carahsoft is the Master Aggregator™ for its vendor, reseller and integrator partners, delivering solutions for Cybersecurity, FinOps, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Human Capital, Legal & Courtroom Technology, Customer Experience & Engagement, and more.

ThroughPut's Mission Decision Intelligence platform accelerates equipment availability and readiness by turning raw data into prescriptive decisions that prioritize proactive maintenance and rapid material movement. It senses shifts in maintenance and usage demand, separates real signals from false positives, accounts for live supplier lead times and constrained depot backlogs, and flags disruption impacts before they ground assets. The platform then prescribes specific inventory rebalancing actions that release the most capacity, ranked by operational criticality.

These capabilities already support the U.S. Air Force aircraft availability and parts readiness through multiple SBIR Phase III awards, as well as the US Army Reserve for Mobilization Readiness and MTA Metro-North Railroad, one of North America's largest commuter rail systems to optimize parts inventory and maintenance scheduling.

"Government and commercial customers need a faster path from data to decisions that move the readiness and throughput metrics they're held accountable for," said Cameron Nazeri, Head of Government and Defense at ThroughPut.AI. "Being available through Carahsoft gives buyers across numerous sectors a pre-vetted, trusted channel to deploy ThroughPut without the usual procurement overhead. Our platform already helps maintenance teams keep more aircraft mission-capable by discovering within 3 weeks issues that would not normally be detected without AI for at least 6 months, and flagging critical parts delays 120 days ahead of a future shortage and downtime."

To learn more or request a quote, visit www.carahsoft.com/throughput.

The views expressed are those of the company and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, the U.S. government or any other organization referenced herein.

Media contact

Tina Jacobs

[email protected]

www.throughput.ai

About Carahsoft Technology Corp.: Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About ThroughPut.ai: ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based supply chain optimization & predictive replenishment company. The company's software AI platform has the ability to identify location-, product-, and customer-based demand changes sooner in order to adjust order frequencies, vendor sources, and parts buffer levels at a global and local scale. ThroughPut's platform was designed by Fortune 500 & technology executives with real-world experience managing demand & supply chain disruptions and war-zone logistics across the Middle East.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit our website today.

Additional Resources:

SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.