Throw your eyelash curler away! KVD Vegan Beauty Introduces NEW Epic Curl Vegan Lash Primer

Powered by sustainable Bamboo powder, this primer provides healthy, long-lasting panoramic curls so defined, 91% of people prefer Epic Curl to their eyelash curlers . Epic Curl Vegan Lash Primer features 100% vegan ingredients including plant-based conditioners like sunflower seed oil for volume and Jojoba and Olive oil, to nourish lashes and keep them strong.

Featuring an hourglass shaped brush that hugs eyelashes, Epic Curl Vegan Lash Primer is designed to reach every lash, unlike eyelash curlers, to separate and define lashes for an all-day panoramic lift with no damage or tools. This easy to apply primer provides amazing volume, curl and lift even for the straightest, downward slanting or curl resistant lashes.

The primer's unique soft grey formula makes it easy to cover with any mascara, unlike traditional white lash primers. The primer glides on, smoothly coating each lash designed to intensify your mascara pigment result. The buildable formula allows you to apply additional coats for a fuller effect. Finish off your look with KVD Vegan Beauty Go Big or Go Home Mascara for the ultimate eye-opening, long-lasting lashes.

KVD Vegan Beauty Epic Curl Vegan Lash Primer ($24) is available online at Ulta.com, KVDVeganBeauty.com, Sephora.com and in-stores at Ulta Beauty and Sephora.

ABOUT KVD Vegan BEAUTY:

KVD VEGAN BEAUTY is an iconic, global, high-performance, vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that's disrupted the industry since the brand's debut in 2008 -- with 4 high-pigment, long-wear, cruelty-free red lipsticks. In 2010, we created our #1 award-winning eyeliner—Tattoo Liner—and it remains the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. After pioneering the liquid lipstick craze, we changed the beauty industry again in 2016 when we reformulated our entire line to be 100% vegan, without sacrificing the performance we're known for. Today, we have more than 250 innovative products in every category, hundreds of awards and we're distributed in 36 countries around the world exclusively at, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Sephora inside JC Penney and Debenhams in the UK and Ireland and www.kvdveganbeauty.com // Follow us @kvdveganbeauty

