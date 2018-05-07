The Balloon Council's national Smart Balloon Practices campaign encourages people to take a few simple steps to ensure that balloons are used and disposed of properly, so they don't wind up where they don't belong. The Balloon Council is an organization made up of responsible retailers, distributors, and manufactures that are dedicated to educating others about the wonders of balloons and the proper handling of them.

Here are some quick "Be Balloon Smart" tips to follow:

Do not release balloons into the air – they can become tangled in power lines and turn into roadside litter

Keep balloons secured with a string and tied to a weight

Children with balloons should always be monitored. Children under eight (8) years of age can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons

Despite the funny voice helium can give you, it should never be inhaled

When finished with balloons, pop them and properly dispose of them

"Everyone loves balloons. They are bright, colorful and lift our spirits. But, we all need to do our part and be mindful of these smart practices to ensure that balloons are a part of our celebrations for years to come," says Dan Flynn, Chairman of The Balloon Council.

The national education campaign is designed to empower the public to "Be Balloon Smart" and features Faraday, a life-sized spokesballoon, who shares Smart Balloon tips with people of all ages at public events. Faraday recently visited California and took part in the Earth Day LA 2018 event.

Share your balloon filled celebration photos by posting with the hashtag #BeBalloonSmart to Facebook https://www.facebook.com/balloonsliftup or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/balloonsliftup/.

To learn more about the Faraday campaign visit www.BalloonsLiftUp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/throw-your-hats-in-the-air-for-graduation-but-keep-the-balloons-tied-down-300643928.html

SOURCE The Balloon Council