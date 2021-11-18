Throwdown Inc. Announces Reg CF Offering

Throwdown is raising capital to bring their iconic brand and elite products direct-to-consumer for the first time ever.

In response to shifting consumer demand toward a Hybrid Fitness Model (exercising at home, in the gym, or both), Throwdown launched their Throwdown FIT App and online storefronts to bring their products into the consumer market for the first time ever -- including their patent-pending FXD Bench. The Company is focused on replicating its success in the commercial space by marrying unique, best-in-class products with the programming and platform necessary to activate and connect with consumers.

Ted Joiner, President of Throwdown Inc., stated, "We've built an impeccable legacy with the biggest athletes and names in the commercial fitness space, and we felt now was the time to bring our commercial-grade products to the masses. Throwdown is an iconic brand in the gym and fight space, and we're beyond excited to leverage our legacy of quality & innovation as we expand into this direct-to-consumer model. This raise is a key piece of that transition, and we believe it's a great time to join the Throwdown family."

Regulation Crowdfunding offers the public a unique opportunity to invest in private companies and profit alongside them if they do well. This crowdfunding offering is selling shares of Throwdown Inc. with a minimum investment of $225 per person.

Additional information on Throwdown Inc. and this offering can be found on their campaign page.

About Throwdown Inc.

Throwdown is a fitness lifestyle brand, grounded in a nearly two-decade legacy of quality and innovation. Driven to share the benefits of Functional Impact Training (HIIT, Functional Fitness, Impact Sports) with the world, Throwdown makes commercial-grade equipment & programming accessible to everyone, not just the pros.

About StartEngine

StartEngine is the leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in private companies. StartEngine has helped more than 500 companies raise $4500M+ from a community of over 600,000 prospective investors.

